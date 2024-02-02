Justin Mohn shot father before Levittown beheading, Bucks County DA says

Days after the beheading death of a Levittown father and the shocking video aftermath, authorities said the son accused in the grisly crime shot the victim in the head before he dismembered the man and was looking for Pennsylvania's governor Tuesday night.

Justin Mohn legally purchased the gun the day before in Croydon and was found with the loaded wepon when apprehended hours after the murder on a military bas where he went to "mobilize" the Pennsylvania National Guard in his "revolution" and find Gov. Josh Shapiro, authorities said during a news conference held by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Friday in Doylestown.

Mohn, 32, of Middletown is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in the beheading death of his father, Michael Mohn, 68, on Jan. 30 in their Upper Orchard Drive home.

Bucks District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Mohn gave up his medical marijuana card to purchase the gun police believe he used to kill his father. She said authorities believe he was "acting of clear mind, aware of his action and proud."

After the murder, Justin Mohn recorded a nearly 15-minute video displaying his father's severed head wrapped in plastic and ranting about the government and calling for a "revolution," including public executions of all federal employees and the siezure of government buildings. He appeared to read from a political manifesto reflective of online books and music he posted prior to the murder.

Michael Mohn, a married father of three adult children, was a retired civil engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers in Philadelphia.

A woman left flowers at the door of the Mohn house on Upper Orchard Drive on Tuesday, leaving her condolences for the family

In the video, Mohn displayed his father’s severed head in a plastic bag and later a silver cooking pot while he spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories and appeared to read from a political manifesto that among other things called for the execution of all federal employees.Michael Mohn was a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers before he retired. His son called him a "traitor" in his violent, anti-government ramblings on the YouTube video, which was viewed over 6,000 times before it was removed from the site.

Police said Michael Mohn's bloody, headless body was found in a downstairs bathroom by his wife. Her screams prompted a neighbor to call police and she would later call 911.

They found a machete and a large kitchen knife in the bathtub, and Michael Mohn's head shrouded in plastic sitting in a large silver cooking pot in a nearby bedroom, authorities said. Justin Mohn had fled the Levittown home and would be apprehended later two hours away on the Fort Indiantown Gap military installation, home to Pennsylvania's National Guard training center.

Who is Justin Mohn?

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Neighbors described Mohn, a 2014 Penn State graduate, as someone they constantly saw walking around his Upper Orchard neighborhood at all hours. He had an odd demeanor and didn’t interact with other people. On social media he promoted himself as a musician whose recordings centered on stream of consciousness rants and author of several books with anti-government and dystopian themes. Mohn earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management, but his post-graduate work history includes working at a credit union call center, a sandwich shop, and a client service representative. He also worked briefly for an insurance company that he unsuccessfully sued in 2018 after he was not promoted alleging it was because he was perceived as an overeducated white male.In 2022, he twice sued the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education Secretary for $10 million in U.S. Eastern District Court.His lawsuit alleged he was not advised that he could not find a job after graduation that would let him repay his college loans. Last year he unsuccessfully sued the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney General, citing similar complaints.

