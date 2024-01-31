Machete found in bathtub of Levittown home where Justin Mohn beheaded father: Police

When police arrived at the Levittown home of Michael and Denice Mohn on Tuesday night, the scene quickly unfolded before them.

There was a bloody body in the downstairs bathroom. The man's head was missing. A machete and large knife were found nearby in the bathtub. Police would soon find Michael Mohn’s severed head wrapped in a plastic bag in a cooking pot in a bedroom next to the bathroom.

As the gruesome and shocking crime scene yielded clues, authorities at the time didn't know a video was posted to YouTube with the man's son, showing the victim's head to the audience and spouting anti-government sentiments and calls for public executions.

Justin Mohn, 32, who lived in the Upper Orchard Drive home with his parents, would be arrested hours later two hours away in Lebanon County, after police pinged his cellphone and found him armed on a military installation.

He was charged with murder and other offenses in the beheading of his father. Here is how the crime unfolded, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Michael and Justin Mohn home alone in Levittown

At 2 p.m., Denice Mohn, Justin's mother and Michael's wife, leaves the home for work. When she returns she finds the door unlocked, her son missing and her husband's decapitated body.

Her screams prompt a neighbor to call police. She too will call 911 for help.

Police place the murder between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. when Justin Mohn takes to YouTube to post his graphic video, holding up his father's severed head, calling him a "traitor" after identifying him as a 20-year plus public worker. The video is filled with right-wing rantings against various left-wing organizations, and the federal government.

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

What police find in Upper Orchard Drive home of Justin Mohn

At 6:59 p.m., police receive a call for a “possible expiration” on Upper Orchard Drive. They are told that an “elderly male” was found in a downstairs bathroom “with a large amount of blood around him and that he had been decapitated.”

Arriving at the house, they find the headless body of Michael Mohn in a first floor bathroom, a machete and a kitchen knife in the bathtub.

By 8 p.m., authorities find Michael Mohn’s severed head wrapped in a plastic bag in a cooking pot in a bedroom next to the bathroom.

In another first floor bedroom they find several pairs of bloody rubber gloves. Denice Mohn tells the officers that her son, Justin, and her husband’s 2009 Toyota Corolla are gone.

Authorities learn of YouTube beheading video made by Justin Mohn

The officers learn that Justin Mohn had posted the grisly 14.5-minute video to YouTube titled, “Mohn’s Militia — Call to Arms for American Patriots.” They watch the video, in which Justin Mohn lifts his father’s severed head and says “he is now in hell for eternity.” Before the video ends, he lifts the head from the cooking pot and displays it again.

Justin Mohn arrested and charged

By 10 p.m., with the investigation ongoing, police ping Justin Mohn's phone outside the gates of the military installation at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County. He is driving his father’s Toyota Corolla.

"We were contacted again with another ping on his cellphone that was inside the installation," said Angela Watson, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "He had jumped one of the fences, and was apprehended on foot here at the installation without incident."

Watson added that Mohn was armed at the time of his arrest.

Mohn was arraigned and returned to Bucks County to face murder and other charges.

Reporter Matthew Toth contributed to this report.

