Who is Justin Mohn? Levittown man in YouTube beheading video sued government, made music

On his social media, Justin Mohn describes himself as a musician, producer, author of seven books available on Amazon, the commander of America’s national network of militias, acting President of the United States and maybe The Messiah.

Bucks County law enforcement have added a new title to the list: murder suspect.

Mohn, who is believed to be in his 30s, was charged Wednesday in the death of his father, Michael Mohn, whose decapitated body was found in a bathroom of his Middletown home Tuesday evening, police said.

Police apprehended Mohn in Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard Training Center some 100 miles and two hours away from Bucks County. It was unclear why Mohn traveled to the military center, which bills itself as the busiest traing center in the nation.

Mohn was arraigned on murder charges at midnight in Fort Indiantown Gap, said Middletown Police Lt. Pete Feeney.Police are still putting together a timeline of events.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions and he’s not talking to us about the incident. Well, he’s talking, just not about this,” said Feeney, who was outside the Mohn house just before dawn Wednesday. He confirmed Michael Mohn was found decapitated in the home.

Mohn has also been charged with possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse. Other charges may be filed later Wednesday.

Justin Mohn, who is a suspect in the murder and beheading of his father, Michael Mohn on January 30, 2024

What we know about Middletown murder Middletown man posts video claiming to show beheaded father in Levittown

Mohn's Militia Youtube video: 'A call to arms'

In a 14-1/2 minute rant against the federal government posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Justin Mohn displayed what he claimed was the severed head of his father, describing the victim as a 20-year federal employee.

Mohn did not admit to killing his father in the video, but he called for the execution of all federal workers, claiming they have betrayed American citizens.

“All federal agents, US Marshals, federal judges and border patrol are to be killed or captured, tortured for information and publicly executed for betraying their country,” Mohn said in the Youtube video that has since been taken down off the site. “Earn your place in heaven by sending a traitor to hell early.”

Throughout the video, which appeared to be filmed in a bedroom, Mohn railed against what he described as far-left, Woke, pro-immigrant, pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQ deep-state labor racketeers and tax-evading big tech companies influences in the federal government that he said are destroying America.

YouTube took down the video, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, after it has been posted for about six hours and was viewed more than 6,000 times.

In the video, Mohn declared himself the acting U.S. president, and ordered “all militia and patriots” to kill federal employees and seize federal buildings including courthouses. He said he had access to $10 million and put $1 million bounties on high-ranking government officials.

Justin Mohn of Levittown described self as musician, author

The graphic video begins with Mohn holding up his father's head, wrapped in plastic, several times as he appears to read a maifesto of sorts, giving orders and making claims against the government. Authorities acknowledged seeing the video, biut would not comment on its contents Tuesday night as their investigation continued.

Law enforcement officials Tuesday night released little information about Mohn, only identifying him as the victim's youngest son, but his online footprint offered a vastly different portrait than his YouTube video. It also provided context for his disdain for the federal government.

On his Facebook page, “Justin Mohn -Music” which had 71 followers Tuesday, he promoted two of his albums, “The Story of Humanity” and “Colorfunkinrado,” which he said were released in 2017 and 2018.

He described his music style as a blend of “rock, funk, and hip-hop using piano and organ as primary instruments. Along with explicit lyrics,drums, synthesized bass and other synthesized instruments.”

On his Amazon page, Mohn described himself as the author of seven books and musician who has released three albums and one single.

“His life story is unbelievable and there may not be enough words to describe him, but one may begin to understand his complexity and experiences through his art. He only wishes to bring positive change to the world,” his Amazon profile said.

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Levittown beheading suspect Justin Mohn had sued government over student loans

In legal filings in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Philadelphia, though, Mohn displayed his deep dissatisfaction with the federal government, specifically the U.S. Department of Education.

Since 2022, Mohn has sued the U.S. Department of Education secretary Miguel Cordona and the U.S. Department of Education twice and last year the U.S. Attorney’s Office and The Attorney General of the United States. The court dismissed all the suits, which Mohn filed pro-se meaning he represented himself.

In the most recent court opinion in December, U.S. Judge Mark Kearney wrote Mohn’s arguments in his latest suit, which sought $10 million, were similar to ones the court previously dismissed.

“He essentially claims the United States lent him money which he needed to repay under a student loan contract beginning in late 2014 but this loan allowed him to get a college education and he cannot find a satisfactory job as an overeducated white man to repay the loan,” Kearney wrote.

In his opinion, Kearney wrote that Mohn graduated from Penn State University in May 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management. He is also believed to by a Neshaminy High School graduate.

Kearney — who Mohr threatened by name in the YouTube video — wrote that Mohn started repaying his student loans six months after he graduated, but he could not find full time work.

He moved to Colorado to take a full-time job at a credit union, according to the opinion. He later took a full-time job with an insurance company for a higher hourly wage, though the opinion didn’t specify what it was..

“He views his work postgraduate years as ‘malemployment.’” Kearney wrote

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Levittown beheading suspect railed agaist government, called miliita to arms