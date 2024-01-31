Middletown man posts video claiming to show beheaded father in Levittown

A disturbing video uploaded to social media Tuesday evening appears connected to a death investigation in Levittown.

Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said Tuesday night officers found a body of a man in the second-floor bathroom of a home on Upper Orchard Drive sometime Tuesday.

A suspect, described as the youngest son of the family, is now in custody after he was arrested in Fort Indian Gap, Pennsylvania.

The chief said the man had not yet been charged as of 10:45 p.m Tuesday.

"We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased," Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday night. “The son is a person of interest. I'm not going to call him a suspect right now.”

Justin Mohn posted a 14-minute video to YouTube around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mohn appears to show a human head wrapped in plastic in the video and claims it is his father, Michael Mohn, a federal employee of more than 20 years.

Middletown Police guard the house on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, where a man was found dead in a second floor bathroom Tuesday night.

Michael and Denise Mohn are listed as the property owners of the Upper Orchard Drive home.

“He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” Justin Mohn says on the video, which appeared to be filmed in a bedroom.

In the video, Mohn describes himself as the "Commander" of America's national network of Milita, which he called Mohn's Milita, which is also the title of his YouTube channel, which had 15 subscribers and eight videos as of Tuesday night.

The video had more than 5,000 views before YouTube took it down, citing violations of the platform’s policy on violent and graphic content.

Bartorilla declined to comment on the contents of the video or what police found at the crime scene on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

He would only say that investigators have seen the video.

The video, reviewed by this news organization, includes a manifesto-style rant in which he calls on his followers to take action. It is titled “Call to Arms for American Patriots.”

"I know he has siblings. We have told (the victim’s wife) to notify them before they see the video, or the video is sent to them," Bartorilla said.

Asked if the son has a history of psychological problems, "I'll just take a guess, without knowing for sure, I'll say yeah. We're getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family. And we're hearing a lot. Obviously he's well known in the community just by the calls we're getting."

"The people who graduated high school with him, it's normal things. People who've known him lately, he seemed a little off," the chief said.

This is a developing story. Check back for developments

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Middletown police arrest man who claims on YouTube to behead father