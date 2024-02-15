Kate Murphy
Kansas City shooting live updates: Police say 'dispute between several people' led to gunfire
3 people, including 2 juveniles, were detained in connection with the shooting at Union Station that left 22 injured, police say.
Updated
One person was killed and 22 others were injured in a mass shooting that erupted Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. local time outside Kansas City's Union Station at the end of the parade route.
Three people, including two juveniles, were detained in connection with the shooting. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that a preliminary investigation revealed a "dispute between several people" led to gunfire, adding that the motive is still "actively being investigated.”
Police say no links to terrorism in Wednesday's shooting, at least half of victims are under age 16
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said there was no link to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism in Wednesday's shooting during a press briefing Thursday morning.
"This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Graves said.
"During the overnight hours we learned there are 23 victims of yesterday's shooting. One of our victims, Elizabeth Galvan, 43 years old, died."
The age ranges of the victims span from eight to 47-years -old. At least half of the victims are under the age of 16, Graves said.
Graves added that two of the people detained are juveniles and that police are "working to determine the involvement of others."
- Chanelle Chandler
Shooting victim recalls woman telling suspect: 'Don't do it'
Chiefs' fan James Gooch Sr. told CBS News This Morning that he, his wife and his 13-year-old son were all shot during the parade near Union Station. His daughter, who was also in attendance, was not injured. Gooch remembers the moments leading up to the shooting.
"I heard ... a girl who said, 'Don't do it, not here. ... This is stupid,'" Gooch recalled.
“My daughter said that some lady was like holding him back, and people had started backing up, and then he pulled [a gun] out and just started shooting and spinning in a circle,” he told CBS News.
Gooch also said he thought the popping sounds he heard were fireworks. But moments later, he was shot in the ankle. His wife was shot in the calf, and his son still has a bullet lodged in his foot.
- Kate Murphy
President Biden calls on Congress to act on gun control
In addition to a statement President Biden issued Wednesday evening, he also posted on X for Congress to act on gun control.
Yesterday’s events in Kansas City should move us into action.
How many more families need to be torn apart?
It’s time for Congress to finally act to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, and keep guns out of the hands of those who…
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 15, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Police to hold press conference soon
Kansas City, Mo., police announced on X that they will hold their next press briefing at 10:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET).
- Chanelle Chandler
Chiefs fan called a hero for tackling the suspected shooter: 'He was fighting the whole time'
Paul Contreras, who attended the Chiefs' parade with his three daughters, is being called a hero Thursday morning after telling CNN he tackled the suspected shooter on Wednesday.
“I just heard somebody yelling to stop this guy, tackle him, and he was coming in the opposite direction,” he said. “You don’t think about it. It’s just a reaction.
“He got close to me, I got the right angle on him, and I hit him from behind," Contreras continued. "And when I hit him from behind, I either jarred the gun out of his hand or out of his sleeve because as I’m taking him down to the ground, I saw the gun on the ground.”
Contreras said that other bystanders also jumped in and put their weight on the suspect, holding him down for what seemed like "15 or 30 seconds."
“He was fighting the whole time ... we were fighting him to keep him down," he said. "We didn’t want to let him up and take off running [for the gun]."
- Kate Murphy
Kansas City FBI encourages witnesses to share their video or experience of the shooting if still unreported
On Thursday, the Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office encouraged anyone with video from Wednesday's shooting to share it through a link the bureau provided in a post on X. The post also included a phone number for people who have not yet reported that they witnessed the shooting or were a victim of the shooting. That number is 816-413-3477.
- Kate Murphy
Buffalo Bills fans step up to help young victims of the shooting
The Kansas City Star reports that Buffalo Bills fans, better known as the Bills Mafia, are stepping up to help the young victims who were injured during Wednesday's shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' parade ended.
A Buffalo fan shared a link to donate to Children’s Mercy, where young shooting victims are being treated. That link included this message: “Many of those shot today were kids. Bills fans always step up. Some folks from the KC fan page gave me this link, said it was the best way to give.”
One fan left this message: “Thank you for sharing this. Came here to see what we can do. Damn those Chiefs, but they should be able to celebrate in peace.”
Another wrote: “Hell yeah Mafia, let’s do the thing.”
Many Bills supporters made $17 donations — 17 being the jersey number worn by quarterback Josh Allen.
“Thanks for sharing,” another Bills fan wrote. “I followed suit and donated 17. I took enough jabs at the Chiefs and their fans during the playoffs. The fact that people can’t be out in public to celebrate without this happening is continually disheartening. Thanks for spreading some positivity, mafia!”
Read more from The Kansas City Star.
- Dylan Stableford
At least 3 victims remain in critical condition
Of the 21 people injured in Wednesday's shooting, seven were initially listed in critical condition at area hospitals. According to the Kansas City Star, at least three of those people were still confirmed to be in critical condition on Thursday morning.
All nine children injured in the shooting are expected to recover, the paper added.
- Chanelle Chandler
Chiefs player recalls helping hysterical fans: 'No one is gonna hurt you'
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith described to Good Morning America on Thursday morning the moment he learned that he was in an active shooter situation during Wednesday's parade for the team's Super Bowl victory.
"I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, 'Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up,'" Smith said. "They said, 'This is not a joke. It's a life-and-death situation.'"
Smith recalled how he and his teammate the long snapper James Winchester hid in a closet while springing into action to keep "hysterical" children calm.
"Right before I run in there, there's a little kid in front of me, so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, 'You're hopping in here with me, buddy,'" Smith told GMA. "I don't know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus."
Police then helped the people hiding in closets to the Chiefs' buses outside a chaotic scene surrounded by more fans trying to escape. Smith recalls giving a boy a WWE belt that he and other players had worn that day.
"He was seeing people reacting, trying to get out of the situation. I'm like, 'Here you go, buddy, this is yours. ... No one is gonna hurt you. You're here with us. You're going to be A-OK. You're going to be all right.'"
- Dylan Stableford
Union Station remains cordoned off after mass shooting
Kansas City's Union Station remained cordoned off on Thursday, a day after the deadly mass shooting that erupted at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration.
The Kansas City Star described what remains as a “massive crime scene”:
Police tape closed off a large no-entry zone.
Garbage and folding chairs littered the grounds in front of Union Station, items that normally would have been swept away and removed by the morning.
- Dylan Stableford
Local DJ and mother of 2 killed was 'so full of life,' friend says
Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a disc jockey in Kansas City and mother of two, was identified as the person killed in the shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration Wednesday.
Lopez-Galvan worked for KKFI and was co-host of “Taste of Tejano,” a Hispanic music show.
“For Lisa music is life and a source of happiness,” reads her biography on KKFI’s website.
According to the Kansas City Star, Lopez-Galvan died during surgery at a hospital from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
An executive administrative assistant in the Star's newsroom was a longtime friend of hers. They even shared a name.
“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” said Lisa Lopez, the friend, as quoted by the paper. “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”
- Dylan Stableford
Brittany Mahomes: 'Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this'
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, called the mass shooting that marred the team’s Super Bowl celebration Wednesday “devastating.”
“Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough,” Mahomes, the mother of two young children, wrote on Instagram. "Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this.”
“Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration.” she added. “Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”
- Dylan Stableford
‘Please breathe’: How Andy Reid comforted frantic teen at Chiefs' parade shooting
As the chaotic scene unfolded at the end of the Super Bowl victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid helped comfort a teenager inside Union Station who was injured and became separated from his friend amid the gunfire, the Kansas City Star reports.
“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” Gabe Wallace told the paper. "He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”
Reid then "left to check on other people, I’m pretty sure,” Wallace added.
- Dylan Stableford
How the Kansas City Star treated the shooting on its cover
Here's the front page of today's Kansas City Star. The Super Bowl parade was "meant to be a Valentine" to the team, its fans and the city, the paper said.
- David Knowles
Biden issues statement on Kansas City shooting
President Biden issued a statement Wednesday night in reaction to the mass shooting that occurred hours earlier in Kansas City at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory celebration for the Chiefs.
"The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can’t be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul," Biden wrote. "Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?"
Biden said that it is "time to act," and asked the country to pressure Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and enact other measures designed to decrease gun deaths.
"We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it," the president wrote.
- David Knowles
Travis Kelce: 'I am heartbroken'
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce reacted to Wednesday's mass shooting in Kansas City in a message posted to X.
I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.
— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024
- David Knowles
Victim killed in shooting is identified
Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a disc jockey and the married mother of two, died Wednesday after being shot outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., her employer said.
Lopez-Galvan's death was announced by radio station KKFI, where she worked, and was confirmed by the Kansas City Star. Lopez-Galvan, who so far is the only person to have been killed in Wednesday's mass shooting, died during surgery after being shot in the stomach, according to the Star. There were at least 22 people hit by gunshots during the violence, officials said.
- David Knowles
Children's Mercy Hospital says all of the kids shot are expected to recover
A Kansas City children's hospital that is treating multiple children in connection to the mass shooting Wednesday outside Union Station said all of the children are expected to recover, according to news station KCTV. The hospital previously said it was treating 12 patients, 11 of whom were children aged 6 to 15, and that nine of those patients had gunshot wounds.
Children's Mercy said all of the children are expected to recover, and none of their injuries were critical.
- David Knowles
'Enough is enough': Democratic lawmakers call for action on guns following latest mass shooting
Following Wednesday's mass shooting in Kansas City, several Democratic lawmakers once again called on Congress to enact stricter gun safety legislation.
"No place is save. Not a Super Bowl celebration. not a school, church, or supermarket. Nowhere," Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said in a post on X. "My heart breaks for the Kansas City community. Congress must act. Now."
Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois wrote in her own post, "Heartbreaking to see another parade — another moment of celebration — turn to complete tragedy in an instant. Thinking of the victims, their loved ones and the entire Kansas City community. Enough is enough. Republicans must help us pass commonsense gun safety reforms."
"Devastating news on Valentine's Day from Kansas City with a deadly mass shooting at the K.C. Chiefs victory parade. America's thoughts are with the victims and their families," Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland wrote on X. "Let's confront this catastrophic gun violence crisis with seriousness."
Representative Nancy Pelosi of California wrote: "Once again, our nation learns the heartbreaking news of gun violence in America. The horrific mass shooting at the Kansas City victory celebration, which killed one and wounded at least twenty, is another outrageous example of a community shattered by gun violence. What more will it take for us to end gun violence so that our children can live free?"
- David Knowles
Authorities give update on shooting investigation
Kansas City officials held a press conference on Wednesday evening updating the public on the deadly shooting that occurred outside Union Stationat the end of an event celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the Super Bowl.
Here's a video of the press conference:
- David Knowles
Children's Mercy Hospital treating kids for gunshot wounds
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is treating a number of children for gunshot wounds, KCTV reported.
Overall, the hospital is treating 12 patients, 11 of whom are minors. According to KCTV, nine of those who were brought to the hospital are being treated for gunshot wounds.
- David Knowles
NFL: 'We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting'
On Wednesday evening, the NFL released a statement about the deadly mass shooting that took place at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory celebration held by the Kansas City Chiefs outside Kansas City's Union Station.
- David Knowles
What we still don't know about the shooting
As details emerge about Wednesday's mass shooting outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., many questions remain about the incident that marred the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.
Those include:
The age and identity of the person confirmed dead in the shooting.
The ages and identities of the 22 people (some of them children) who are being treated for gunshot wounds.
The motive of the shooter or shooters.
The number of possible suspects.
- Kate Murphy
Police chief: 'Gunshot wound total' has gone up to 22
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves updated reporters Wednesday evening following the shooting, which she confirmed took place outside of Union Station.
"We have confirmed there is one deceased person. Our gunshot wound total has gone up to 22," Graves said. "Right now we're still working on a total number of victims. This is still an active investigation."
According to Graves, three people have been detained and are under investigation, and the motive is still "actively being investigated."
The police chief also said the department is working to staff a centralized phone number for victims, witnesses or anyone who has video or information leading up to Wednesday's events.
- David Knowles
Kansas City Chiefs: 'Our hearts go out to the victims' of shooting at victory celebration
The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement following Wednesday's shooting at a celebration honoring their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
- David Knowles
Kansas City marks 48th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2024
Wednesday's shooting in Kansas City was the 48th mass shooting in the United States in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which describes itself as "an online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources."
Wednesday was also the sixth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
- Chanelle Chandler
NFL reporter told to shelter under stage after shooting
James Palmer, a national correspondent for NFL Network, says the remaining crowd at Union Station was told by officials to crouch under the stage after the shooting as law enforcement combed the area.
- David Knowles
Young fans recount chaotic moments following shooting
Two young Kansas City Chiefs fans described what they saw and felt as gunfire rang out during the Super Bowl victory celebration on Wednesday.
Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at Shawnee Mission East, heard the gunshots and hopped a barricade, scraping head on the concrete. He lost track of his friends.
On what he was thinking? “My friends are dead.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Kansas City Chiefs left scene as the shooting occurred
The Associated Press said the team, coach Andy Reid and other staff members were headed back to Arrowhead Stadium from the Super Bowl championship parade via buses at the time of the shooting, according to Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder.
- David Knowles
President Biden briefed on Kansas City shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the shooting that occurred at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration, the White House told reporters Wednesday.
The president has not yet issued a public statement on the shooting that has killed at least one person and injured up to 15 others.
- Kate Murphy
1 person killed, as many as 15 injured following shooting, police chief says
One person is dead and 10 to 15 people have been following the shooting, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a Wednesday press conference. She said police are still gathering information on the exact number and status of the victims, though she does not "believe" any victims were children.
The police chief said two suspects have been brought into custody, and it is still an active investigation. When asked if fans were involved in the apprehension of the suspects, Graves could not confirm that information.
- David Knowles
Video appears to show suspect being tackled
Video shot during the melee following Thursday's shooting near Union Station in Kansas City appeared to show a suspect fleeing the scene and being tackled by fans who came to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory.
At an evening press conference, Kansas City police said they were "working to identify" the person who is tackled to determine his possible connection to the shooting.
- David Knowles
At least 1 person killed in shooting
At least one person was killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration, fire department officials told multiple outlets.
Three other people are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Michael Hopkins.
- Kate Murphy
Photos show the chaos unfolding after gunfire erupted at the rally
Photos show the chaos ensuing after gunfire erupted at the rally as people clear the area and first responders arrive.
- Kate Murphy
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback offers prayers on X
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his prayers on X following the shooting.
- Kate Murphy
Missouri gov., first lady in attendance are safe
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson posted on X that he and his wife were at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally when gunfire erupted. Parson and his wife are both safe, he said, and he thanked first responders.
- David Knowles
'2 armed people' apprehended by police
Kansas City police said they have arrested "two armed people" in connection with Wednesday's shooting.
