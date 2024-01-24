Kari Lake defamation case: Election official asks AZ Supreme Court to resume proceedings

Candidate for U.S. Senate Kari Lake arrives at the caucus night party hosted by Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer asked the Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday to lift a temporary stay on his defamation lawsuit against former gubernatorial and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake.

The court last week granted Lake a temporary pause in the case while it considers whether to accept her appeal challenging Maricopa County Judge Jay Adleman's decision last month to allow the suit to go forward. Richer and his attorneys filed a response in opposition to that petition.

"The petition should be denied and the administrative stay should be lifted," the response reads.

It adds that the case "does not meet the high bar for special action relief" and is "a poor vehicle" for the courts to administer guidance on a recently revised state law intending to deter lawsuits that seek to censor or intimidate critics.

A spokesperson for Richer and his attorneys declined to comment on the recent filing. An attorney for Lake did not immediately respond to The Republic's request for comment.

The court's pause puts a temporary halt to discovery, the formal process of exchanging information between attorneys about witnesses and evidence that could be presented before a jury at trial. Lake's lawyers sought to avoid that step during a December appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Arizona Court of Appeals previously said it would not consider a special action petition from Lake. That appeal also challenged Adleman's decision to allow the case to proceed.

Days later, Lake submitted her current appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

The initial lawsuit, which Richer filed in June, accuses Lake and her affiliates of spreading false information about Richer following the November 2022 election. He alleges Lake knew, or should have known, the statements were false. Lake and Richer are both Republicans.

But Lake says Richer, who is running for reelection, is seeking to silence her and other election integrity critics. She has repeatedly condemned his defamation suit against her.

The Arizona Supreme Court will now determine if it will hear Lake's appeal — and if so, where it stands on whether the case should proceed.

If the case goes forward, it could go to trial in Maricopa County Superior Court during a contentious election year in which both Richer and Lake will be running for elected offices.

