Kenneth DeHart search continues as Blount County increases reward to $100,000

While the search continues into a fourth day for a 42-year-old man suspected of shooting two Blount County sheriff's deputies, killing one, his brother was arrested and the reward for information on the suspect has been increased to $100,000.

Police are still searching for Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. He is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.

His brother, Marcus Erving DeHart, 41, was arrested this weekend and charged with accessory-after-the fact. He is accused by police of helping his brother flee.

Kenneth DeHart is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Deputy Greg McCowan and Deputy Shelby Eggers tried to stop his SUV in on Sevierville Road in Maryville, a release from TBI said.

Police say Kenneth DeHart refused to get out of the vehicle. They shot him with a Taser, but he didn't stop, the release said. Police say DeHart shot both deputies.

McCowan was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Eggers was shot in the leg and returned fire, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in an early morning press conference Feb. 9. Eggers was treated and released.

The TBI issued a statewide Blue Alert for Kenneth DeHart, which remains in place.

Kenneth DeHart

Anyone with information concerning Kenneth's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. An $100,000 reward is being offered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

