What to know about about former UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow and the investigation into him

Ousted University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, right, and his wife, Carmen Wilson walk across campus Friday, December 29, 2023 at UW-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously fired Gow on Wednesday after discovering videos posted on porn websites featuring him and his wife.

Joe Gow is out as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The UW Board of Regents fired him in a closed-door December meeting after revelations about his involvement in the adult film industry. But Gow, 63, still retains his faculty appointment.

Gow is on paid leave amid an investigation to determine whether he should also be stripped of his tenured position as a communications professor. He had previously announced plans in August to step down as chancellor at the end of the 2023-24 school year and move into a faculty role.

Here's what to know about Gow, the investigation and where UW-La Crosse goes from here:

Why was Joe Gow fired?

Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson, created sex tapes and posted them on porn websites, such as OnlyFans, PornHub and XHamster. Many of the videos feature adult film stars and include segments on vegan cooking.

The couple also self-published two books about their experiences in the adult film industry using pseudonyms: “Monogamy with Benefits: How Porn Enriches Our Relationship" in 2015 and "Married with Benefits: Our Real-life Adult Industry Adventures" in 2018.

Who is Joe Gow's wife, Carmen Wilson?

Wilson met Gow while chairing the search committee that selected Gow as chancellor in 2006. She initially taught at UW-La Crosse but later moved into more administrative roles, including serving as his chief of staff from 2008 to 2011.

The two married in 2014.

Wilson went on to hold high-level administrative positions at various schools. She no longer works in academia.

By virtue of her position as Gow's wife, Wilson served as "associate to the chancellor," an unpaid formal appointment. She was stripped of the title when Gow was fired as chancellor.

How did Joe Gow respond to his firing?

After years of hearing UW leaders profess the importance of free speech, Gow decided to test that commitment. Gow said creating books and videos exploring consensual adult sexuality is within his First Amendment rights.

Two of the First Amendment and employment experts who spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Gow doesn't have much of a case to contest the chancellor termination but said his position as a tenured professor is more protected.

Did Joe Gow make money from the porn videos?

Not enough to cover their costs, Gow said, estimating they have paid at least $80,000 on production and travel over the years.

Book sales netted $1.80 each, Gow said. It's not enough to even break even on their costs to advertise on Amazon.

The couple said in late December they had few subscribers on the porn websites requiring a subscription, and the money made from advertising revenue on the free porn websites was "miniscule."

Was Joe Gow previously punished?

Yes. In 2018, Gow invited adult film actress Nina Hartley to give a lecture on campus titled "Fantasy versus reality: Viewing adult media with a critical eye" as part of a free-speech event.

The invite stirred controversy, with UW leaders questioning his judgment. Gow was reprimanded and denied a pay raise, and he personally paid the $5,000 speaker fee.

Gow continues to stand by his decision to invite Hartley. She created a sex video with Gow and Wilson before she spoke on campus.

How well did UW-La Crosse operate under Gow's leadership?

Gow had been in charge of UW-La Crosse for nearly 17 years. The university is among the best financially positioned across the UW System, with a balanced budget and enrollment holding steady at about 10,000 students.

When Gow was fired as chancellor Dec. 27, his annual salary was a little over $260,000.

How did the UW System learn about Gow's videos?

Someone who requested their identity be kept confidential approached Jess Lathrop, chief of staff to UW System President Jay Rothman, on Dec. 19. The person said they saw Gow in porn videos, according to UW records.

UW System staff met with Gow the next day. He confirmed he and his wife had made porn videos for about a decade.

A week later, Gow was fired.

Who is leading the investigation into Gow?

The UW System hired outside law firm Husch Blackwell to investigate, according to UW records. The attorneys leading the investigation are Ann Maher, who is based in Milwaukee, and Hayley Hanson, who specializes in education law.

What is the investigation's focus?

It's hard to say. UW System and UW-La Crosse won't talk about it because the investigation is active.

The complaint Rothman filed with UW-La Crosse over Gow's faculty positions sheds some light on potential areas of focus. Investigators may look into whether Gow violated state laws or policies on using public positions for private gain and on disclosure of financial activities.

Book sales never exceeded $1,000 annually, according to a report Gow downloaded from his Amazon account and provided to the Journal Sentinel. Neither did revenue from advertising on the videos.

A thousand dollars is the reporting threshold requiring disclosure on statement of economic interest forms.

Is firing a tenured professor difficult?

Tenured faculty "may be dismissed only by the board and only for just cause and only after due notice and hearing," according to state rules.

Just cause isn't spelled out beyond saying faculty members are "entitled to enjoy and exercise all the rights and privileges of a United States citizen, and the rights and privileges of academic freedom as they are generally understood in the academic community. This policy shall be observed in determining whether or not just cause for dismissal exists. The burden of proof of the existence of just cause for a dismissal is on the administration."

When will the Gow investigation conclude?

It's unclear, but Rothman laid out the directive he gave Husch Blackwell.

"The charge that they have been given is to go through the process as quickly and as expeditiously as they can, with the understanding that we don't know where the facts will take them," he said in late January. "Do I hope that that gets done sometime this spring in terms of the investigation being done? Yes. But we'll see where it takes us."

What happens after that?

The investigation may then head to UW-La Crosse. A faculty committee may review the evidence and make a recommendation. If both the committee and chancellor agree on termination, the complaint moves to the UW Board of Regents for approval.

"My goal is to come to a resolution one way or the other as quickly as we can, but respecting the process because the process is absolutely critical as so then we can do this in the right way," Rothman said.

Who's in charge of UW-La Crosse now?

Rothman appointed UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan to serve as interim chancellor. A provost is the No. 2 position at the university, second only to the chancellor.

When will new UW-La Crosse chancellor be named?

A search committee is expected to interview semifinalists in mid-February. Finalists will visit the campus in early March.

A candidate will be appointed in late March, according to the search timeline.

Do UW-La Crosse students want to have Gow as their professor?

Depends on who you ask.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talked to students the week the spring semester started and received a range of responses. Some said it would be "kind of weird," while others shrugged their shoulders and wondered what was the big deal.

