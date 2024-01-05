What to know about the weapons police found at the Perry High School shooting

In the Perry school shooting Thursday, police say the 17-year-old shooter, Dylan Butler, was armed with two guns — a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun — and had placed an improvised explosive device, or an IED, somewhere in the school.

Here is what to know about the weapons that were found.

What is a pump-action shotgun?

Also known as a slide-action shotgun, the pump-action shotgun is distinctly identified by the sliding mechanism, the forearm, that ejects the spent shell and loads the next shell for firing.

An organization that focuses on hunter safety and gun license accreditation, beasafehunter.org, describes a pump-action shotgun is "fast and smooth. It allows the shooter to re-cock the firearm without taking his eye off the target.

The gun is preloaded with ammunition in the magazine tube. Pumping the weapon's forearm loads live ammunition, called a shell, into the gun's chamber. The weapon must be pumped to reload after the gun has been shot.

A shotgun shell is different than the standard bullet. Shotgun shells are cartridges made specifically for shotguns, containing small pellets or a slug, which is a solid projectile typically made of lead.

Pump-action shotguns are "reliable, simple to use, and can handle a variety of loads" and is most commonly used for hunting, says The Gun Zone, an organization of veterans across the nation that aims to educate gun users.

A small-caliber handgun, meanwhile, uses smaller bullets such as .22-caliber ammunition and mainly is used for self-defense.

What is an IED?

Police said responding officers found an improvised explosive device (IED) in the school, which the Iowa State Fire Marshal disarmed.

An IED is a "homemade" bomb or destructive device, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Because they are improvised, IEDs can come in many forms, ranging from a small pipe bomb to a sophisticated device capable of causing massive damage and loss of life," according to a Homeland Security fact sheet.

These kinds of explosive devices are typically used in order to destroy, incapacitate, harass or to distract.

Police described the IED in Perry as "rudimentary." It did not detonate.

What kind of gun restriction does Iowa have?

Iowa lawmakers have loosened gun restrictions in the state in recent years, including passing a 2021 law allowing people to buy and carry handguns without a permit.

The 2021 law also expanded who can carry weapons on school grounds to include off-duty police officers and reserve officers, in addition to on-duty officers. For anyone else, carrying a gun on school grounds is illegal.

A person must be 21 years old to purchase a handgun, although there are certain exceptions for people 18 and older who need a permit for work, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. You must be 18 years old to buy a rifle or a shotgun.

It is not immediately clear how Butler obtained the weapons he used in the shooting.

