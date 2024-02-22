How the Knox County Commission will decide who takes Mike McMillan's place on school board

The winner of the Republican primary election for Knox County Board of Education's 8th District seat will start their service early, on March 6.

That seat was held by Mike McMillan until his death in January. It's the Knox County Commission's responsibility, according to school board rules, to appoint someone to serve out the rest of his term.

Knox County Commissioner Richie Beeler, who serves the 8th District, recommended that the winner of the March 5 Republican primary election be appointed to serve immediately. No Democrats are running in that district and the spring GOP primary will determine who represents the district in the fall.

The county commission will set a special meeting for March 6 to make it official.

The primary race is between two Republican candidates: Tommy Lakins and Travis Wright.

Lakins graduated from Fulton High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He works for U.S. Bank. Wright grew up in the Gibbs community, graduating from Gibbs High School in 1998. He worked in banking for 15 years and now runs his own electronics business.

McMillan joined the board to represent the 8th District in September 2010 and served as chair in 2014-'15. He declined to run for reelection this year. He was a retired teacher who previously served on the Knox County Commission.

The 8th is the eastern-most district in the county covers Carter and Gibbs schools.

Where is early voting in Knoxville?

The early voting runs through Feb. 27. During that time, registered voters can go to any early voting polling place on any day or time it is open. Here are the early voting locations:

Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike

West Knox Senior Center, 239 Jamestowne Boulevard

Carter Senior Center, 9036 Asheville Highway

City-County Building, 400 Main St.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points, 2410 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

New Harvest Park, 4775 Harvest Lane

When is early voting in Knox County?

Hours vary depending on the day and place you vote.

Early voting hours for West Knox Senior Center, Carter Senior Center, Downtown West, Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five points, Halls Recreation Center, Karns Senior Center, Knoxville Expo Center and New Harvest Park:

Feb. 22-25: Polls are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting hours for Meriden Baptist:

Feb. 22-23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Early voting hours for Clear Springs Baptist:

Feb. 22-23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Early voting hours for the City-County Building:

Feb. 23: Polls are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

When do I vote on election day in Knox County?

Election Day is March 5. You have to vote at your designated polling place on that day.

Polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. If you arrive at your polling site before 8 p.m. and have to wait in line past that time, you may still vote if you stay in line.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

On March 5, you must vote at your registered polling place. Check your address at the Voting location search button at kgis.org.

