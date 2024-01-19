Knoxville forecast shows short window for travel today before more snow and freezing cold

East Tennesseans, you only have a short window to get out of the houses safely today, replenish your dwindling food supplies and (temporarily) cure your cabin fever.

More cold is on the way with no relief expected until early next week.

After the brief spell of freezing rain this morning, the temperatures are forecasted to drop again by the afternoon. Lingering sleet and freezing rain will gradually transition to mainly snow and continue throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Knoxville remains under a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m., the weather service said. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and very cold wind chills expected in East Tennessee.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

Extreme cold is coming back to Knoxville, then plenty of rain next week

The weather service's Morristown office is predicting temperatures falling into the mid-20s this afternoon with a 20% chance of snow. Tonight will be much colder with lows around 9 degrees and wind chill values around 2 below.

Jan. 20 will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s and wind chill values around 5 below. Temperatures will drop to around 6 degrees that night.

Jan. 21 is predicted to be sunny and cold again, with highs in the lower 30s and wind chill values around 7 below in the morning. Lows will be around 14 degrees.

It will warm up somewhat Jan. 22 with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Jan. 23 will be warmer still but somewhat rainy, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Midweek should be more of the same, with showers and highs in the upper 50s, and an 80% chance of rain Jan. 25 with highs in the lower 60s.

