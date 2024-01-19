LIVE UPDATES: East Tennessee is covered in ice and bitter cold is coming back ... again

You might be waking up surrounded by a sheet of black ice this morning.

A perfect storm with a wintry mix of rain and snow falling from the sky and freezing temperatures equaled majorly "hazardous conditions," the National Weather Service office in Morristown warns. Today's mix is a slightly different variation on the winter weather that has come down hard of East Tennessee this week.

The winter weather advisory is only in effect until 7 a.m. but the effects will linger until temperatures warm up enough to melt the layer of ice that's causing traffic problems.

Then the thermometer will plummet again tonight - way down. We're looking at wind chills near zero.

Stop us if you've heard this before.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation already warned hours ago there were many crashes around our part of the state and asked drivers to stay off the highways. The morning likely won't be any better, so stay in if you can.

Plow crews got our roads in decent shape yesterday but it's a whole new ballgame today.

Be smart, use caution and check back here often for news that's changing from minute to minute.

Knoxville warming centers are open through Jan. 20

The Vestal United Methodist Church warming center hit full capacity, so guests were brought to the more spacious South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike.Warming centers are also open at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church and Cokesbury Church.

Need help? Head there. Want to lend a hand? Volunteers are making this possible for our neighbors in need. Call 211 or email office@knoxtnhousing.org.

Today's cancellations

This list is a starting point for major services and will be updated throughout the day.

No Knoxville garbage pickup today.

Knox County libraries are closed.

Knox County offices and courts are closed.

Schools are closed. Check out the list here.

Knoxville recreation programs are canceled or closed, but some centers may be open. Call before you go.

Cabin fever? Need to get the kids out of the house? We have ideas

Parents, we know what you're going through. It's been a long week that's bringing back pandemic memories of working at home while the kids are also there ... and bored ... and hungry.

For anyone who needs to get of the house but isn't a fan of winter sports, we have a few indoor fun ideas.

(Love skiing and snow tubing? We have you covered here.)

