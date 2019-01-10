As Kushner reaches out to Congress on shutdown, 'DACA for the wall' deal gains steam

WASHINGTON — As the government shutdown drags on, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is having discussions with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle about a potential path forward. A Republican Senate staffer confirmed Kushner reached out to their office and added that a “DACA for the wall” deal was part of the conversation.

The outreach comes as some lawmakers have focused on the idea of a shutdown solution that would involve some form of reinstatement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in exchange for President Trump’s desired border security funding.

The shutdown began on Dec. 22 as Trump demanded over $5 billion to build about 234 miles of “steel barrier” along the southern border. Democrats have said they will not approve the funding and argued that a border wall, which was one of Trump’s signature campaign promises, would be too costly, unnecessary and ineffective.

DACA is a policy that was put in place by President Barack Obama in 2012 that protects from deportation some young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. Trump ended DACA in September 2017. Since then, the future of the children covered by the policy has remained uncertain amid ongoing legal battles.

In dueling television addresses Tuesday night, Trump and the Democratic congressional leadership each made their cases, with the president arguing there is a “growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border” that would be eased by a barrier. Immediately following, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of “forcing American taxpayers to waste billions of dollars on an expensive and ineffective wall.”

Trump, Schumer and Pelosi followed their televised appeals with a contentious meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

In an attempt at a compromise, Trump last week tapped Vice President Mike Pence to lead a team that included Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, to talk with a Democratic congressional delegation. The two groups met last weekend, but there was little progress.

There have been rumors that Kushner supports a potential “DACA for the wall” deal, however, a source close to Kushner stressed to Yahoo News that he is merely sounding out members of Congress and isn’t backing any specific approach.

“He’s listening to their opinions and is not specifically pushing any policy,” the source said of Kushner’s conversations with members of Congress.

A Democratic Senate source told Yahoo News that Kushner has tried to leverage a bipartisan network he developed this last year. “Kushner is looking to exercise his newfound relationships from criminal justice reform to negotiate out of the shutdown,” the source said.

Indeed, some of the senators Kushner has met with to discuss the shutdown were backers of criminal justice reform, including Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Durbin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about his communication with Kushner.

Compromises involving DACA protections in exchange for border wall funding have been on the table in the past. In February 2018, the Senate shot down three measures, including a Trump-backed plan that paired DACA protections with strict curbs on legal immigration. The proposal Trump supported was rejected by a large bipartisan group of senators. At the same time, Trump and conservative senators opposed bipartisan plans, including one that would have provided about $25 billion for border security over a decade. Trump has asked for more immediate border security funding.