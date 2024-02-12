Lakeland man killed attempting to cross US 98 South early Sunday

LAKELAND — The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a Lakeland man attempting to cross Bartow Road early Sunday morning.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, Lakeland police responded to a traffic crash near U.S. 98 South/Bartow Road and North Massachusetts Avenue.

A black Dodge pickup truck driven by James Booker, 53, of Lakeland was traveling northwest on U.S. 98 South on the inside travel lane.

Lakeland resident Jose Baez Belnier, 23, was attempting to cross U.S. 98 South when he entered the truck's path and was struck, according to police.

Booker came to a controlled stop and stayed at the scene of the crash.

Lakeland police department, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department units were on scene as first responders began life-saving measures. Belnier was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Booker was not injured.

U.S. 98 South was closed for about two hours to allow investigators to process the scene for an active ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to contact LPD's traffic crash investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland pedestrian dies early Sunday crossing US 98 South