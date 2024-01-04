SOMERSET — A Lancaster man was shot twice early Thursday along the 100 block of Lewis Drive at Holiday Express Inn, police reported.

Antonio Farrell, 35, was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown around 1:30 a.m. by Somerset Ambulance. He was released later that morning, according to Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox.

The shooter is as yet unknown.

"We still are establishing the identification for the shooter," Cox said around noon Thursday. Police were still investigating at the site of the shooting.

Other: Hooversville man dies of multiple gunshot wounds, Johnstown man charged with homicide

Hotel employees called the police for assistance and told them Farrell was down at their front door, at which time EMS and police responded.

Witnesses told police Farrell was outside at his car smoking a cigarette, when a man, who appeared to be Hispanic, drove up in a black Jeep and verbally confronted him.

Farrell dove into his nearby vehicle and the unknown man pulled out a handgun and shot two rounds at him. The bullets ripped through the car's door and each bullet entered and exited one of his thighs, according to police.

One wound showed more damage than the other, police said.

More: Boswell man arrested for shooting father in stomach over an unworkable weed eater

"The door slowed the bullets' impact and probably saved him from worst injuries," Cox said. The gunshot wounds were "minor," he said.

While EMS staff were attending to Farrell, a bullet rolled out of one of his pant legs and the other was found on the driver's seat, according to a police report.

The bullets and Farrell's car were seized and placed into evidence, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Lancaster man shot outside Somerset hotel early Thursday