Live: Democratic National Convention to feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and AOC on night 2

The second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Night one was highlighted by speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican. Tonight’s lineup includes former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and Dr. Jill Biden, who is delivering the final speech of the evening.
Michelle Obama warns that Trump ‘cannot meet this moment’
In a powerful, heartfelt speech that closed the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama issued her most pointed public criticism of Donald Trump as not up to the job of president.
“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said, the only time she spoke his name in her nearly 20-minute speech. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be what we need him to be for us.”
She then added, in a veiled but unmistakable reference to Trump’s dismissal of an interview question about the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus: “It is what it is.” Read more.
Bernie Sanders: ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned, Trump golfs’
Bernie Sanders accused President Trump of “leading us down the path of authoritarianism” and having a “negligent response” to the coronavirus pandemic in his speech at the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday.
The Vermont senator also urged the supporters who pushed him to a second-place finish in the Democratic primary to rally behind the party’s presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.
“Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs. His actions fanned this pandemic resulting in over 170,000 deaths and a nation still unprepared to protect its people,” Sanders said. “Furthermore, Trump’s negligence has exacerbated the economic crisis we are now experiencing.” Read more.
Former first lady Michelle Obama gives scathing speech at DNC
The former first lady gave a speech critical of President Trump's presidency and called for a return to "empathy" and "values."
"Empathy, that's something I've been thinking a lot about lately. The ability to walk in someone else's shoes. The recognition that someone else's experience has value too. Most of us practice this without a second thought. If we see someone suffering or struggling, we don't stand in judgment. We reach out. ... It is not a hard concept to grasp. It's what we teach our children. And like so many of you, Barack and I have tried our best to instill in our girls a strong moral foundation. To carry forward the values that our parents and grandparents poured into us.
"But right now kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They're looking around wondering if we've been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urges supporters to vote for Biden
"If Donald Trump is reelected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy," the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said while speaking on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention.
"My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election. The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."
Daughter of COVID-19 victim blasts Trump during Democratic Convention
During an emotional address on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Kristin Urquiza, whose father died of COVID-19, directly blamed President Trump for her family’s loss.
“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” said Urquiza. “The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in.” Read more.
