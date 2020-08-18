Live: Democratic National Convention to feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and AOC on night 2

Michelle Obama warns that Trump ‘cannot meet this moment’

In a powerful, heartfelt speech that closed the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama issued her most pointed public criticism of Donald Trump as not up to the job of president.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said, the only time she spoke his name in her nearly 20-minute speech. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be what we need him to be for us.”

She then added, in a veiled but unmistakable reference to Trump’s dismissal of an interview question about the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus: “It is what it is.” Read more.

(Democratic National Convention via AP)