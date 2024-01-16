LIVE UPDATES: Freezing cold moves into East Tennessee. Get the latest forecasts, closures

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning ends at 7 a.m. today but ‒ in a way ‒ things are just getting started.

Roads will be very slippery today, and dangerously cold temperatures are moving in for several days. Temperatures will not go above the freezing point today and a wind chill advisory that was already issued for Middle Tennessee is heading our way.

"Below zero wind chills are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning," the weather service said.

The cold and a thick blanket of snow forced the closures of schools, businesses and offices across East Tennessee, and some have already decided to stay closed through at least Jan. 16.

Buckle in because another round of snow is possible late in the week, meteorologists say, and cold temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

Here's the latest news and what to know to safely make it through this week.

Schools are closed across East Tennessee

District administrators have opted to close schools today and beyond. Keep up with the closures here.

Government offices are closed as well

All Knox County government offices, including libraries and the court system, is closed today.

Knoxville city offices and recreation centers are closed.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is closed.

Diocese of Knoxville offices is closed.

Loudon County Justice Center is closed.

Stay safe in your car and in your home

There are a few steps to take ‒ and a few myths to avoid ‒ to keep your car running in the bitter cold.

You don't want frozen pipes or to feel cold in your own house. Take these steps now to be cozy and safe.

Power outages can be dangerous. Here's how to stay safe and avoid fires.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville weather live updates: Freezing cold forecast forces closures