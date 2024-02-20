LIVE UPDATES: Follow Trump, Haley's stops in Greenville today

The two front-runners for the Republican ticket in the presidential race will be in Greenville on Tuesday. Check back to this live blog throughout the day for photos and updates from our reporters on former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s stops in the Upstate.

Haley’s event will be a noon bus stop at Clemson University at Greenville ONE, located at 1 N. Main St. Hours later, Trump will participate in a live recorded town hall at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive, for an episode of The Ingraham Angle with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. That episode will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Trump’s visit to the Upstate begins with his landing at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport one hour before the 2:45 p.m. town hall. Check back for live tweet updates on the former president’s arrival and his movements throughout the day. After the taping of the town hall with Ingraham, Trump will be attending a private fundraiser in Greenville that carries a $6,600 tag.

Haley will end her day in Clemson with a bus tour stop at the Madren Conference Center for a rally at 6 p.m.

