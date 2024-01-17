How long do you have to shovel the sidewalk? Here are answers to Delaware snow questions

Delaware received its first major snowfall in 22 months on Monday.

Given the amount of time between snowfalls, it's not hard to imagine that many First State residents have forgotten the rules and regulations for snow removal from driveways, cars or, sidewalks along with other winter rules.

Do I have to remove snow from my car before driving?

No state law requires car owners to remove snow from their cars before driving them.

In 2021, Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, introduced legislation that would require that drivers scrape ice and snow off their cars before driving or face a fine between $25 and $75. The fines would jump from $200 to $1,000 if the snow or ice causes property damage or physical injury. Drivers of commercial vehicles would have to pay a higher fine of $500 to $1,500. The bill didn't pass.

It was brought up again in 2022, but after passing in the Senate and getting out of committee in the House, it wasn't taken up and expired.

"I remain committed to the legislation, and I appreciate the past support of groups such as AAA and AARP, but I am not certain it has the necessary support to the pass both chambers," Townsend said in an email. "In past years with snow I have seen alarming examples of snow/ice missiles flying off of vehicles on I-95 and on Rt. 1, and I remain worried that tragedy will occur if people do not take this issue seriously."

While the state doesn't have regulations, you may want to check your local community's ordinances regarding snow removal.

How long can I wait before shoveling snow?

In Wilmington, residents are required to remove snow from one-half of the sidewalk nearest the building and make a pathway no less than two feet in width. This has to be done within 24 hours of the snow stopping.

In New Castle, residents have to remove snow and ice from any pavement, sidewalk or footway within 24 hours of the snow ending.

Every community has different ordinances regarding snow removal. In Dover, sidewalks need to be cleared within 12 hours of the snow ending. You may want to check your local community's ordinances regarding snow removal.

Can I throw snow onto the street or gutters?

No. It is against Wilmington city ordinances to clear snow onto gutters or roadways. The same is true for Dover and other communities across the state.

Are tire chains or studded tires permitted in Delaware?

Delaware residents are allowed to use tire chains on their vehicles when it's required for safety because of snow, ice or other conditions that cause a vehicle to slide or skid. Studded tires are permitted on all motor vehicles using highways from Oct. 15 to April 15.

Can we go sledding at the Delaware Dunes?

No. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, sledding and snowboarding are not allowed on the Delaware dunes. The dunes are a fragile wildlife habitat, protecting beaches and the communities they border.

