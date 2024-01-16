Delaware's drought is over. How to deal with snow, cold temperatures

This is nuts. A squirrel on Tuesday morning plays in the snow and looks for food at a yard in Westgate Farms near Hockessin. Some roads in the area have been plowed. 1/16/2024

After 674 days, Delaware's snow drought finally ended.

The state received more than an inch of snow Monday for the first time since March 12, 2022. Delaware is projected to receive about 3 inches of snow before the weather system move out the the area.

Now that the white stuff is here, we have to deal with it and the cold temperatures until temperatures warming up next week. Here are some tips on how to deal with snow.

How to shovel snow

Snow shoveling tips

Once the snow hits and you have to shovel, there are some tips for staying healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Take care of your heart: If you have heart problems, check with your physician before you start heavy exercise like shoveling snow.

Dress appropriately: Wear several layers of clothing and make sure to protect your hands and face from frostbite.

Drink plenty of water: Just like working out, you need to stay hydrated.

Pace yourself and protect your body: It's better to take your time, lift with your knees and beware of any pain or soreness you have while shoveling.

Have your phone: If you're experiencing an emergency, call 911.

How to drive in winter weather

winter driving

With the lack of snow in the region, drivers may need a refresher on how to drive in snow. Here are some tips from AAA.

Don't drive. If winter weather is hitting, drive only if you have to.

Reduce speed. Ice and snow decrease your traction with the road so slow down.

Increase following distances. Instead of the traditional two seconds, increase it to five to six seconds. Remember, it takes longer to stop on snowy roads.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep half a tank of gas in your car.

Have an emergency kit with cold-weather gear, blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight and a glass scraper.

Keep your phone charged in case of an emergency.

How to dress for cold weather

Dressing for cold weather

The key to staying safe in cold weather is wearing layers of clothing. According to the National Weather Service, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers to avoid sweating and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent and hooded. Wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

How to keep you pets safe in the winter

Ozzie the dog isn't sure what to make of the snow on the ground Tuesday morning in Westgate Farms near Hockessin. The area got more than 2 inches of snow overnight. 1/16/2024

Pet owners in Delaware are expected to abide by a series of rules and regulations aimed at ensuring a safe and healthy environment is maintained for pets, pets are handled in an orderly way when in public, and pet abuse or instances of pet misbehavior are punishable by law.

Dogs are not allowed to be confined outside and unattended during inclement weather, as issued by the National Weather Service, or other conditions that “pose a serious adverse risk to the health and safety of a dog,” the Delaware Code states, with “outside and unattended” defined as in the elements for longer than 15 minutes and outside of visual range and presence of the owner.

Also pets are susceptible to wind chills like humans. prolonged exposure to dangerous wind chills could lead to hypothermia.

