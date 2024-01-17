Wondering how to defrost your car or how to get ice off of your windshield? Use our guide.

Has defrosting your windshield every morning been a pain in the you-know-what? We’ve all been there.

Walking outside and seeing that dreaded layer of ice on your car’s windows is one of the biggest headaches for drivers, especially if you’re running late.

To avoid a meltdown the next time you're heading out, here are some tips for defrosting your windshield and preventing ice buildup.

Do not do this to de-ice your car windshield

From defrosting tips you picked up on TikTok to that hack your buddy told you about, there are some de-icing methods that are best left behind.

Skip hot liquids or flames

If you’re thinking about pouring something on your windshield? Don’t do it.

An extreme change in temperature makes auto glass more vulnerable to damage and can break your windshield – due to thermal shock – even if you use cold water. The same goes for using a torch or similar gadget to defrost the surface of your car. Gradually defrosting the windshield is more effective and safer, according to Smiley’s Glass.

Skip using water to thaw frozen locks, too.

Avoid pressing a bunch of buttons

If your windows are frozen, do not push the power buttons to open and close them. It can damage the mechanics inside the door or cause the window to break, reports AAA.

Windshield wipers may seem like an instant fix, but oftentimes if your windshield is frozen, your wiper blades will be frozen, too. Avoid using windshield wipers as a first line of defense, as this can damage the blades, according to Smiley’s Glass.

Get rid of metal scrapers

If there is no snow brush/ice scraper combo in your car, rectify that ASAP.

Metal scrapers can scratch your windshield or windows and damage wiper blades.

Using other metal tools to scrape or tap on your windshield, like a screwdriver or ball-peen hammer, can also do some damage, according to AAA.

Ignoring the ice is not the answer

Whatever you do, do not hit the road with ice clouding your windows or snow still piled atop your car.

Not only is this dangerous to you as the driver, but it also poses a safety hazard for all drivers on the road around you. Even removing the least amount of ice necessary before driving is still dangerous, as small portions of ice can still block your vision or break off unexpectedly.

If that’s not enough to deter, it’s against the law in some states to drive without removing ice and snow, meaning failure to do so could result in a hefty citation.

How to defrost, de-ice your car windshield

When it comes to de-icing your windshield, slow and steady often wins the defrosting race, and nothing can beat these tried-and-true defrosting methods that are sure to solve your frozen problem without damaging your car in the process.

Go slowly

First things first, be patient.

Some viral methods you can find online boast about quickly defrosting windshields, yet they also come with the risk of damaging your car.

Smiley’s Glass recommends taking your time while defrosting your car to avoid damaging your windows and causing a bigger problem.

Defrosting with the car heater

The first step to defrosting your windows is to start your car and turn the heat on to the max setting to absorb excess moisture in the air that creates condensation.

From there, follow these steps from Glass Doctor:

Press the A/C button to help dry the air in the vehicle faster.

Turn off air recirculation. This allows cold air to enter your car and ups the absorption capacity to quickly dry the saturated air in the car’s interior.

Crack your windows to exchange the humid interior air with the dry exterior air.

De-ice all windows and windshields while the car is defogging or de-frosting, and don’t forget to wear gloves. You can also use a de-icing solution.

If you’re having issues with foggy windows, Glass Doctor recommends turning on the A/C but turning recirculation off.

Defrosting without a car heater

If your car doesn’t have heat or the heater is slow to warm up, you can still de-ice your window by using a handheld scraper safe for auto glass and a defrosting solution. Spray the defrosting solution onto the icy areas and wait a minute or two for the mixture to take effect before scraping it away. When using a scraper, be sure to start at the top and work your way down.

To make your own defrosting solution, mix 2/3 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup of water and pour it into a spray bottle. This solution will not freeze regardless of the temperature of your car.

Isopropyl can erode car paint if it is used too often, so be sure to only use this mixture on your windows and wash and wax your car regularly. The same goes for defrosting solutions with vinegar or dishwashing soap.

Whether using your car heater or not, windshield wipers can be employed once some of the ice has melted.

If your car locks are frozen, they can be thawed by heating your car key with a hair dryer or a lighter, according to AAA.

Preventing icy windows, de-icing issues

While the above defrosting tips are handy, it’s even better to take advantage of preventive measures that will make driving or de-icing your car a breeze in the winter.

Keep up with vehicle maintenance

Take care of your car year-round to prevent defrosting issues in the winter.

One of the best practices for keeping your windows in good condition is to take care of them year-round.

Small chips or pits can easily become a cracked windshield and exacerbate your problem when de-icing, either due to the extreme weather or from efforts to manually scrape ice away from windshield, according to Smiley’s Glass.

Cover your car

To avoid the hassle of defrosting, keeping your car in a garage or under a covered area can help keep snow and ice away.

If you don’t have access to either of those, covering your car with a tarp that’s clean and secured will do the trick.

Pull windshield wipers up

Before inclement weather comes to town, gently pull your windshield wiper away from the windshield and leave them in an upright position. This will prevent them from getting frozen to the windshield or inundated by snow and ice.

Use de-icing fluids

Deicing wiper fluid can be added to your car to help break down remaining bits of ice and make it easier for the wiper blades to clear away frozen debris at a slow speed, according to Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee.

Similarly, commercial spray-on solutions targeting frost prevention can be used the night before inclement weather to pre-treat windshields and windows.

Dry and lubricate surfaces

Weather strips and surfaces around doors and windows should be wiped down ahead of storms and sprayed with a lubricant.

WD40, Vaseline and cooking spray are all good options for preventing your car from freezing in certain areas.

