'We lost a member of our community': Hundreds at OKC candlelight vigil mourn teen's death

Hundreds of people filled the 39th Street District on Saturday to pay tribute to an Owasso teenager whose death has sparked widespread interest, heartbreak and outrage across Oklahoma and around the country.

A crowd began forming for an outdoor candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict as early as two hours before the event's scheduled start at the Point A Gallery, an art gallery and event venue at 2124 NW 39 in Oklahoma City's LGBTQ+ community haven.

Nex, who went by the pronouns they, them, was part of the LGBTQ+ community, their friends and family have said. Interest in the high school sophomore's death has swelled over the past week, particularly because of Nex's gender-expansive identity and claims of bullying that led up to the altercation at their school.

A police investigation is underway after Nex died earlier this month after sustaining injuries in an altercation at Owasso High School. Although the exact details of the fight are unclear, the teen's family and friends have said Nex was routinely bullied because of their gender identity. Medical examiners are still completing their investigation into what killed Nex, but police have said that an autopsy determined they did not die as a result of trauma. The family held a funeral service for the teen on Feb. 15.

Saturday, more than 500 people filled the art gallery courtyard and at least 100 others spilled outside the venue along the street, watching the vigil on their phones via livestream. People like Rebecca Bevan said they were saddened by the 16-year-old's death and they wanted to pay their respects.

"It is important for us as a community to come together to to show our support for our young people, to let them know that it is okay for them to be who they are no matter — trans, bi, straight, poly — no matter who they are, they can be themselves and be who they are in the open and not have to hide, because I was one of those people that had to hide as a lesbian," Bevan said.

Kathleen Hanlon, who considers herself an LGBTQ+ ally, said she read about Nex's death and felt compelled to attend the candlelight service.

"I can't quit thinking about it. I feel so bad," she said.

'We need change in Oklahoma'

The vigil, hosted by Rural Oklahoma Pride and Point A Gallery, was one of many memorial events held Saturday around Oklahoma.

Bryan Paddock, one of the co-founders of Rural Oklahoma Pride, said his organization wanted to bring people together because he said a vigil is an event where a stance is taken to "light the pathway forward."

"We lost a member of our community ― they may have been young, but they were lost to us way too soon," he said.

"This is us taking a stand for that person as well as our community. We need change in Oklahoma. We need change in the United States. That youth was not protected as they should have been and there's so much legislation out there that is seeking to erase or dispose of our community."

Kendra Wilson-Clements, who is Choctaw, gave a blessing at the beginning of the event that conveyed the love that many attendees said they felt for Nex, though they had never met them.

"As you journey beyond this realm, may the strength and wisdom of our ancestors guide you as you transcend the pain and cruelty inflicted upon you in this world," Wilson-Clements said of Nex. "Rest in power, knowing that you are loved, cherished and held in everlasting remembrance."

Pushing back against rhetoric, legislation

The accusations of bullying and the school altercation have drawn particular interest from LGBTQ+ advocates and allies, along with criticism toward officials overseeing Nex's case. Several advocacy groups have said Oklahoma right-wing extremists' rhetoric surrounding gender and sexual identity were contributing factors in Nex's death. The organizations are calling for better protection for students who may be bullied because of their gender or sexual identity.

These concerns seemed to contribute to the tone of Saturday's event as part memorial service, part rally. Speakers shared prayers and paid tribute to Nex, while also urging attendees to show their support for young people in the LGBTQ+ community. Advocates also urged taking a stand against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, violence and legislation.

Oklahoma, they said, has become known for all of those things and that needs to change.

"Governor (Kevin) Stitt wants it to be a top ten state, well what I see is top ten hate," said Nicole Poindexter, associate regional campaign director at the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

Poindextor said the Human Rights Campaign is calling for the Oklahoma State Legislature to remove state Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters from his post and asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education to each conduct investigations into the claims of anti-LGBTQ+ bullying of Nex at Owasso High and the altercation that occurred the day before they died. The agency leader urged the crowd to make their own voices heard to push back against hateful rhetoric and legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Do not go home tonight and do nothing. Nex deserved bettter and if there is nothing ... there will be a flood of parents who are burying their children because we aren't stopping the rhetoric," Poindexter said.

Rev. T. Sherie Dickerson, president of Black Lives Matter-Oklahoma City who identifies as queer, also urged attendees to be more vocal in protesting legislation and hate speech aimed particularly at vulnerable young people

"If you are a parent, if you are an aunt, a grandparent, a part of the village, we have an obligation to keep them from stealing our future," Dickerson said of those pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and laws targeting other marginalized communities.

Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, said some people were saying Nex's story was a "wake-up call" for Oklahoma but "this isn't a wake-up call ― we've been screaming for help."

"We know that no one is going to come save us but us," McAfee said.

The LGBTQ+ leader said library book bans, mandatory outing of students to their parents and limiting bathroom access were "all new versions of old tactics meant to isolate and cause despair" in the LGBTQ+ community.

But McAfee said connecting through events like the prayer vigil sparked hope. She asked attendees to help keep Nex's story in the media as part of the quest for justice.

Toward the vigil's end, Kris Williams, who formerly worked to help queer young people in the 39th Street District, spoke to the crowd. Williams asked all the queer adults to hold their candles high in the air during one of the more poignant moments of the event.

"Show these babies where all the queer adults are," Williams said.

"This is your family. These are the people who have your back. These are the people who made it through their teenage years and came out on the other side. They are the ones who are living healthy, good lives. You are not alone — do you understand? You are not alone."

Lance Preston, founder and executive director of Rainbow Youth Project USA, said his Indianapolis-based organzation provides mental health services for young people in the LGBTQ+ community. He said his group has been partnering with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in Oklahoma for years and he came to the prayer vigil on Saturday in solidarity with the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ community.

Preston said his organization is receiving an increased number of crisis calls from young people in the weekend following Nex's death. He said typically, the agency receives about 87 crisis calls a week, and they had more than 200 calls the weekend after the Owasso teen's death. Preston said 87% of the young people reported bullying and 60% mentioned Nex's name.

Because of this, he said he was especially pleased to see the large crowd gathered to honor Nex and support LGBTQ+ young people like them.

"What I love is that the kids see this and they know they've got somebody," Preston said.

