Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch calls on FSSA to pause changes to paid family caregiver program

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch Monday called on the Family and Social Services Administration to pause the plan to cut a paid-family caregiver program, a plan that would impact thousands of youth with severe disabilities.

Removing the ability for parents to be paid to take care of their own children was one of several measures FSSA plans to take to address a nearly $1 billion Medicaid budgeting shortfall, the result of a forecasting error the office discovered in December.

During a meeting of the state's Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Task Force, Crouch lobbed sharp criticism at the agency for making the error in the first place and for failing, in her eyes, to adequately address outstanding questions about the rollout of this change.

"I just find it almost unconscionable that we’re in this position," she said.

After issuing her call for a pause, she said: "We're going to be judged by how we care for the most vulnerable among us. Let's be judged in a positive way."

Crouch, a Republican, is running for Indiana governor.

The use of this program among youth increased drastically since 2020, from less than 100 enrollees in July 2020 to about 4,250 in December 2023, according to data FSSA shared during the meeting. This has led to a quintupling of costs for the program.

FSSA plans to transition families using this program into a program known as "Structured Family Caregiving" by July 1, which provides a daily stipend that is far lower than what parents make under the previous program. The program also provides other supports, like nursing and caregiver coaching.

But advocates, state lawmakers and Crouch pointed to a severe worker shortage in these fields. Crouch asked who is going to be able to step in to take care of these kids and whether institutions will be able to take them in if staff is limited.

"I don’t think anyone is proposing that we institutionalize children with disbailities," said Kelly Mitchell, director of the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.

She reiterated FSSA's intent to work individually with families on their transition to Structured Family Caregiving, and said FSSA has also had an "intense focus" on attracting and retaining a workforce in this field.

State Rep. Ed Clere, R-Albany, said he had requested a breakdown of the number of people impacted by each proposed cost-mitigation measure, but 11 days later, he has yet to receive any data.

FSSA is continuing to collect data and plans to share it publicly, Mitchell said.

Clere agreed with Crouch's call to pause the rollout.

"I think there’s too little information and too little transparency," he said.

The changes are open to public comments through Feb. 16. Comments can be emailed DDRSwaivernoticecomment@fssa.IN.gov.

