'Magnanimous man': Passaic County mourns Sheriff Berdnik

An American flag swayed Wednesday over Main Street in Paterson as hundreds flocked to pay their final respects to Richard Berdnik, the 49th Passaic County sheriff.

Under gray skies, family, friends and colleagues gathered shortly before 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Grand Street in Paterson for Berdnik's funeral. A lifelong Clifton resident and longtime law enforcement officer with deep community ties, Berdnik fatally shot himself eight days earlier at a Turkish restaurant in Clifton.

Outside the cathedral, attendees spoke in hushed tones in the build-up to the service. Chirping birds gently disrupted the calm, as did the clapping of horseshoes on the pavement.

Inside Gov. Phil Murphy, Passaic County Democratic Chair John Currie, Secretary of State Tahesha Way and other ranking politicians and law enforcement officials filed in, ultimately filling the pews.

Berdnik's widow, Monica, arrived at about 9:45 a.m. Escorted by caravan onto Grand Street with her family behind her, she stepped out onto the sidewalk toward a blue wall of law enforcement officers. Hundreds of county sheriff's officers from as far south as Camden and Ocean counties lined both sides of the street. There were scores of motorcycles and mounted police. The impressive showing was only to be eclipsed by those grieving inside.

Rev. Msgr. Eugene R. Sylva, who led the services, started by expressing his condolences to Berdnik's family. The 64-year-old left behind his wife; their four adult children, Ryan, Ashley, Alyssa, and Kevin; and five grandchildren.

Police line up for the start of the funeral for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, NJ on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024.

Sylva recalled a baptism for one of those grandchildren in 2023 that was nearly disrupted by an HVAC fault. Berdnik jumped at the chance to fix it and make the day better as he had for so many, so often, Sylva said.

"Our beloved sheriff ... gave so much to each one of us," he said, calling him "a magnanimous man."

On Tuesday, an estimated 4,000 people came to Berdnik's visitation at the cathedral. The line stretched around the block.

Questions remained Wednesday about the reasoning behind the high-ranking officer's suicide, which is still under investigation by the county Prosecutor's Office. Mourners over the week after his death have nonetheless chosen to focus on fond memories. They recalled an honest, family man, who lived his dream, not the likely troubled man who took his own life in the bathroom at Toros on Hazel Street in Clifton.

The son of Polish immigrants, Berdnik knew from a young age he wanted to work in law enforcement. He started his formal training soon after his Clifton High School graduation when he joined the City of Passaic's police force as an auxiliary officer. Berdnik then trained at the New Jersey State Police Training Center in Sea Girt, graduating as part of its 175th municipal police class in December 1982.

His first job was as a patrolman for the Clifton Police Department. He spent 28 years there before being tapped to become county sheriff in 2010.

Though he had no political background, Berdnik left the Clifton Police Department as a lieutenant with vast experience. He had belonged to just about every division in the department, received a half-dozen meritorious citations and earned a certificate from the FBI National Academy's 11-week leadership course.

As sheriff, Berdnik focused on improving training technology, manpower deployment and budgetary efficiencies. He pushed to get more officers on patrol and use special divisions to assist municipal departments. Most recently, Berdnik was overseeing the closure of the Passaic County Jail and a rebalancing of the department that has more than two dozen of his former officers currently facing layoffs.

Following services at the Cathedral of St. John, Berdnik was due to be interned at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. Services were still ongoing as of 11 a.m.

