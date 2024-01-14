Main Willowbrook Mall road In Wayne closed Sunday due to flooding

WAYNE — Willowbrook Boulevard, the main road leading to Willowbrook Mall is flooded and impassible after another rainstorm added to the already high water level of the Passaic River.

The township’s website Sunday showed dozens of closed roads, most near the Passaic and Pompton rivers.

Willowbrook Boulevard and Riverside Drive — the roads around Willowbrook Mall, built on a floodplain less than 1,000 feet from the Passaic River — were among the roads closed Sunday due to flooding.

Willowbrook Boulevard is flooded as part of the Willowbrook Plaza parking lot houses a pile of snow on Jan. 14, 2024 in Wayne, NJ.

A heavy storm Tuesday flooded many Wayne homes and businesses. The storm, with heavy rain and gusty winds, also melted the snow left from the area's first snowfall last weekend.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for much of New Jersey, including Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Sussex, Morris, Warren and Somerset counties.

In December, another bad storm led to the township declaring a local state of emergency when entire roads were left submerged by rising floodwater. More than 100 people and 17 pets were evacuated from their 1st Ward homes by police boats after that storm. Another 25 people were rescued from stranded vehicles.

Willowbrook Boulevard is flooded at Willowbrook Plaza in Wayne on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

The Wayne Police Department advised residents not to drive through floodwaters. The American Red Cross will has flood cleanup kits, water and food available for those affected by flooding at the police command post at Newark Pompton Turnpike and Ryerson Avenue.

