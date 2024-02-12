Man arrested for alleged Sunday crime spree charged and identified by Memphis police

Officers from departments around the Mid-South gather for a Sea of Blue in honor of MPD Officer Darrell Adams who was killed Saturday when he was struck by an 18-wheeler while investigating a two-car crash on Interstate 40 West near North Watkins, according to the Memphis Police Department. Adams, 34, had worked with the department since April 2016.

The Memphis Police Department has identified and charged a man accused of going on a "crime spree" Sunday, the department said in a press release Monday morning.

The man, 20-year-old Courdarion Craft, was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, felony evading arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Craft, according to MPD, was tied to five scenes total. Police say they responded to the first scene Sunday morning, just after 10 a.m., where a carjacking occurred in the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive.

MPD then responded to four additional scenes that they said were connected to the initial carjacking. The second scene was a shooting in the 3800 block of East Shelby Drive, where one man died. Police responded to another scene, in the 3500 block of Pilot Drive, where shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Police say they responded to a third shooting, in the 3500 block of Commerce Circle, where three people were injured. MPD's statement said a child was found with a dog bite and was not shot, along with two women who were shot. One of the women was found in critical condition and the other was in non-critical condition.

A fifth crime, a carjacking, was mentioned to have happened in the 2700 block of South Perkins Road, but it was unclear when that carjacking took place.

The alleged spree led to a citywide search, which ultimately led to Craft being arrested.

Police said they arrested a man at 3:43 p.m. Sunday, following a brief foot chase. That man was not identified when the release was posted to social media Sunday.

"My heart aches for the victim's families and those affected by these senseless acts of violence," MPD Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said in a statement. "Through the hard work and swift action of Memphis police officers, additional incidents were undoubtedly prevented."

Suspect has previous criminal record

MPD said Craft was out on $100,000 bail on an attempted first-degree murder charge and especially aggravated robbery.

According to the criminal justice portal, Craft was out on bond in the case that charged him with attempted murder, but that case was dismissed Friday after a preliminary hearing.

The portal showed Craft had a litany of prior burglary and theft charges as well from September and November 2022.

The various charges are listed under multiple different spellings of Craft's first name, but each of the cases shows the same birth date and last name spelling.

The Shelby County District Attorney's office said in a statement Sunday night that it was moving to revoke bail for all of Craft's cases.

"The shootings today are shocking and deplorable," the office said in a statement. "Memphis Police Department has the shooter in custody, where he belongs. We will seek to revoke all bonds posted for him tomorrow morning and will expedite all of his charges. We are determined to ensure that he remains in jail. Regarding his previous charge, a criminal court judge set the bond without our office's involvement. We believe that he should be held without bail, and are committed to expeditiously pursuing these cases."

