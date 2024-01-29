Man charged with assault after weekend fatal shooting involving Greenville deputies

The Greenville County Sheriff’s office provided additional information Monday about a man charged with assault after a fatal shooting involving deputies that occurred late last Friday.

On Jan. 26, Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on S. Piedmont Highway and Cemetery Street in Piedmont after a service call was received shortly after 11 p.m. about a disturbance and an assault according to an email from Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office sent early Saturday morning.

Deputies encountered two individuals, one who was alleged to be armed. A shooting then occurred where at least one Greenville deputy fired their weapon, Flood said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

According to an email from Flood Monday, Greenville County deputies charged 38-year-old Larry Doyle Simmons with third degree assault and battery in relation to the incident. Simmons allegedly assaulted a victim with a wooden board that spurred the 911 call to police, the email said.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim of the assault and a witness to the incident both provided statements stating that Simmons opened the door to the victim’s vehicle and struck them with a board.

However, Simmons did not engage in a shooting with law enforcement and was not struck by gunfire, according to Flood.

Deputies on the scene found a wooden board and red marks on the victim’s face, the warrant said. According to a release from the coroner's office Saturday evening, the individual shot was identified as 51-year-old Robert Lee Campbell. Campbell's address was listed as the same one where the incident occurred. The time of injury was recorded at 11:19 p.m., and time of death at 11:57 p.m.

Campbell's manner of death was listed as a homicide, and cause of death from "multiple gunshot wounds."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

The incident was the fourth shooting involving law enforcement in South Carolina in 2024 and the second shooting involving GCSO, according to a release from SLED Monday afternoon. In 2023, there were 43 officer involved shootings in the state and GCSO was involved in three.

A critical incident community briefing regarding the shooting will be released on March 12 at 8 a.m. on the GCSO YouTube page.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

