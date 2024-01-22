Man killed in Augusta County hit-and-run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA COUNTY — An unidentified man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities located a suspect in Fishersville and he is now behind bars.

At 3:54 a.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-81 at the 210 mile marker, a press release said. A middle-aged man was walking along the southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

Police said the victim was not carrying identification. The release said he had a backpack, was dressed in black with a hoodie that read "Missouri," and was wearing white Nike sneakers. He also had a tattoo on his right leg. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy and positive identification, police said.

Based on evidence left at the scene, state police and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle in Fishersville. That led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man who is charged with hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter, the release said.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian or the hit-and-run is asked to call Virginia State Police at (540) 444-7778 or send email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

