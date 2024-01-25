Manitowoc police arrest man and woman from Indianapolis as suspects in November shooting

MANITOWOC — A man and woman from Indianapolis have been arrested as suspects in a Nov. 4, 2023, shooting at a Manitowoc apartment that injured one person.

Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release Jan. 25 that officers traveled to Indianapolis Jan. 15 after a search warrant was issued and subsequent arrests were made in the case.

Clarence L. Holder, 59, and Dianne L. Holder, 62, were arrested and extradited to Manitowoc.

A Jan. 23 bail hearing resulted in a $1 million cash bail being set for Clarence Holder and a $100,000 cash bail being set for Dianne Holder.

Clarence Holder is charged with attempted homicide, attempted robbery, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Dianne Holder has been charged with party to the crime attempted homicide, party to the crime attempted robbery and party to the crime attempted burglary.

Both have “several bail conditions” should they post bail, police said.

Awards of Distinction nominees: Here are the nominees for Chamber of Manitowoc County's annual Awards of Distinction

Officers responded to the shooting at the Viebahn Street apartment around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2023.

Officers had been called to an apartment in the 2700 block of Viebahn Street in Manitowoc at around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2023, for the report of a victim who had been shot.

Police said the victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival and was not immediately found.

Sentencing: Manitowoc court gives man probation for starting Mero Street fire in 2021

In a Nov. 6 update, police said a suspect description had been formed based on multiple witness interviews. Police also said then that their investigation suggested the shooting was not a random act and it was directed specifically at the victim.

No further details were immediately released Jan. 25 as police said the investigation remains active.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc police arrest suspects in Viebahn Street apartment shooting