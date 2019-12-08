Meet the lawyer at the center of the Trump universe

WASHINGTON — When President Trump last month issued his latest intervention by tweet in a war crimes case involving a Navy SEAL, it capped what had already been an extraordinary exercise of executive powers in military justice.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!” Trump wrote on Nov. 21.

This wasn’t the first time Trump moved to protect Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was accused of murdering an Iraqi teenager allegedly affiliated with ISIS, and ultimately found guilty of a lesser charge that involved posing with the boy’s corpse. Trump previously required the military to move Gallagher to less restrictive confinement, rescinded awards given to the prosecutors for their work on the case, and restored Gallagher’s rank after the military court reduced it.

Trump’s tweet late last month was just one in a series of presidential interventions in Gallagher’s case that culminated with the president formally overriding efforts by senior Navy officers to strip Gallagher of his SEAL status. Trump’s move to ensure Gallagher could retire as a SEAL was “virtually unprecedented,” said legal expert Eugene R. Fidell, who teaches military justice at Yale Law School.

But there’s another aspect of the president’s involvement in the Gallagher case that is highly unusual: Both the convicted Navy SEAL and Trump have used the services of the same lawyer, Marc Mukasey.

Mukasey, who earlier this year opened a boutique law firm, Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff, took on a leading role in the defense at Gallagher’s trial. He also represented the president's private business and charity this year.

Mukasey’s rise to prominence has been helped by the flood of legal drama surrounding President Trump. It also likely helps that Mukasey has long-standing professional and personal ties to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

But unlike Giuliani, who appears frequently on TV, and Jay Sekulow, another Trump lawyer who has his own talk show, Mukasey has remained relatively under the radar, keeping his penchant for legal showmanship inside the courtroom. And despite his connections to the Trump world, he has kept his practice outside of the partisan fray.

Along with Trump’s real estate company and Gallagher, the embattled Navy SEAL, Mukasey’s current clients include a witness in a biotech insider trading case and an ophthalmologist embroiled in a multimillion dollar fraud case, among many others. Mukasey told Yahoo News he sees himself as an “emergency room doctor” for clients who find themselves on trial.

“When someone comes to me with a problem, I don't ask them are you a Republican or Democrat, are you a Yankee fan or a Met fan? I just attend to their issue,” Mukasey said in an interview with Yahoo News.

Yet Mukasey has deep, personal connections to Washington and within Trump’s orbit. Michael Mukasey, Marc Mukasey’s father, met Giuliani when they both worked together as federal prosecutors and became close friends. Marc Mukasey grew up spending holidays with Giuliani and was something of an extended family member to the former New York mayor, who is also one of the president’s closest confidants.

The elder Mukasey built his career in the southern district of New York, where he and Giuliani both worked as prosecutors. Michael Mukasey became the chief federal judge in the district and, in late 2006, he was nominated to be attorney general by President George W. Bush, and held the position for nearly two years, until the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Marc Mukasey followed his father into the legal profession, graduating from Dartmouth in 1989 and Cardozo School of Law in 1993. "Since the day I walked out of law school all that has concerned me besides doing a great job for my client is maintaining my integrity and my respect for the process,” Marc Mukasey said. “That's largely because my father is probably among the most respected lawyers in the country, so I don't make a move in a courtroom without asking what would my dad say about this.”