Mardi Gras in the US and around the world through the years: See photos of celebrations

Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday in French, is celebration that starts on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. It is celebrated by millions all across the world and is often known as Carnival. Mardi Gras signifies one day while Carnival encompasses the whole season and begins a period of feasting which starts on Jan. 6, also known as Feast of the Epiphany.

For the carnival season, many places hold weeks-long extravaganza complete with parades, which often feature colorful floats and people in costumes, as well as other events.

In the United States, many southern cities like New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama participate in the celebration.

In Rome, when Christianity became the prominent religion of the country, it was decided that local traditions would be incorporated with Christian holidays. With Mardi Gras being one of them, the celebration starts before Lent, a practice in which Christians fast for 40 days until Easter Sunday, according to History.com.

As Christianity gained popularity, so did Mardi Gras. Both of them spread to other European countries like France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

After making a name for itself in other countries, Mardi Gras started to make a presence in other places like Austria, Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, and Trinidad and Tobago, according to Curious Cuisiniere.

Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Trinidad and Tobago have the longest carnival celebrations, some of them last for several months from the previous year.

For 2024, Mardi Gras is on Tuesday Feb. 13. As many prepare for this year's celebration, take a look at how revelers are taking part in festivities now and have in years past all around the world.

Mardi Gras and Carnival around the world, through the years

ELZACH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: Wood sculptor Adrian Burger chisels at a wooden mask that he is preparing for a client for Carnival, locally called Fastnacht or Fasnet, at his workshop on February 26, 2014 in Elzach, Germany. Burger produces about 120 masks a year for local revelers but also for collectors, and is one of four artisans in Elzach who have specialized in the masks in a local tradition going back to the 16th century. Carnival in the region is already underway and will continue through early next week in celebrations similar to shrovetide or Mardi Gras. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Revellers of Imperatriz samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on february 09, 2016. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Artist Jacques Tilly poses in front of one of his carnival floats during a street carnival parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on February 20, 2023

Revellers are see during the traditional carnival procession on February 25, 2020 in Bad Aussee in Austria. - The spring figures of the Aussee carnival wear so-called Flinserl dresses that are made of natural linen, the colourful cloth patches are in turn embroidered with silver sequins (Flinserl). (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Masked revellers wearing period costumes pose during the traditional Venice Carnival, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

A parade rolls through the city of Twin Cities, Monroe-West-Monroe, on Feb. 3 2024.

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 18: People reach for mardi gras beads being thrown from a float during the Pontchartrain Mardi Gras parade February 18, 2006 in the Garden District of New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans kicked off the Mardi Gras week with parades by several krewes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 56870902 GTY ID: 70902JS009_Parades_Kicko

A parade participant throws Mardi Gras beads from a float during Pegasus Parade on St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans' Garden District, Saturday, Feb 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: LACK106

People reach for beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Rex parade on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. Revelers in glitzy costumes filled the streets of New Orleans for the annual fat Tuesday bash, opening a day of partying and parades. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH109

Donna Manwaring calls for beads at the entrance to Bourbon St, as the Endymion parade rolls down Canal Street during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, 26 February 2006. New Orleans is celebrating its first Mardi Gras since Hurricane Katrina. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: RLB54

The Krewe of Iris parade makes its way along the Uptown route in New Orleans on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Iris was founded in 1917, and is the oldest all-female krewe in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune via AP) ORG XMIT: LAORS201

Revelers grab for beads during the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans Saturday, Feb. 2, 2008. Carnival revelers were greeted with good weather today in the weekend before Fat Tuesday Feb. 5.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: LAAB111

Carolyn Switzer and Judy Powell, of Thomasville, Ala., plead for throws during the Order of Athena parade along Conception Street in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2005. Thousands flocked to parades to catch trinkets and other treats tossed by maskers, members of some 30 different mystic organizations riding colorful floats. (AP Photo/Mobile Register, John David Mercer) ORG XMIT: ALMOP305

This larger-than-life gator is traditionally the last float in Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras parade in Orlando, Florida.

Actress Mariska Hargitay rides in the Orpheus Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) ORG XMIT: WHCTR202

Entertainer Harry Connick, Jr. rides in the Orpheus Mardi Gras parade as it rolls through the streets of New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 11, 2013. Connick is the founder of the parade. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) ORG XMIT: WHCTR306

Revelers party on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, in this this Feb. 28, 2006, file photo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/FILE)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mardi Gras: See photos of historical celebrations around the world