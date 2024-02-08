Martin County mystery: sheriff's detectives on I-95 investigating 3 bullet-ridden cars

MARTIN COUNTY- Law enforcement officials Thursday morning are on Interstate 95 northbound at Martin Highway where they found three vehicles shot by gunfire, with several bullet holes according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Three cars found along Interstate 95 on Feb. 8, 2024, at Martin Highway, shot up with bullet holes.

Three vehicles reportedly were shot up and investigators are working to determine what happened.

The Sheriffs Office and Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MCSO: 3 cars found along I-95 with bullet holes