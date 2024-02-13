Meet the candidates running for Stevens Point District 2 alderperson ahead of the February primary election

Challengers Craig R. Tesch and Jacqui Guthrie will compete for the open District 2 seat on the Stevens Point Common Council after current Alderperson David Shorr filed a statement of noncandidacy. A third candidate, Cole Verbeten, will also appear on the ballot but he notified the Stevens Point Journal that he has withdrawn from the race. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary will move on to the April 2 ballot.

Alderpersons serve a two-year term.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the district and why they are running for the position.

Jacqui Guthrie

Age: 40

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: I coordinate career services at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. I have an undergraduate degree from UW-Madison in political science and a master's degree in student personnel administration.

Relevant experience: In my 17-year career working for the Universities of Wisconsin, I have managed personnel, budgets, software transitions and communication strategy. I am curious, inclusive, collegial and productive. Outside of work, I serve our community as a part-time foster parent for the county and have supported refugee resettlement efforts. Over the past two years, I participated in a series of conversations about our neighborhood's component of the Stevens Point Comprehensive Plan, helping facilitate a party in Atwell Park to celebrate that collaborative effort.

Craig R. Tesch

Age: did not provide

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: I worked my way through school, through work study and foundry along with the GI Bill. I earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with majors in accounting and finance and an emphasis in computers, and later a master's degree in business administration from UW-Oshkosh at age 44. I then worked as a manager in systems accounting at Sentry Insurance for 11 years before running my own business for 33 years. I am a certified public accountant and certified financial planner, and I did taxes and financial planning. During that time, I also bought and coordinated the renovation of commercial buildings, which I then rented out and/or sold.

Relevant experience: I’ve been a resident of this District for 48 years. I have attended many City Council meetings during that time and I have also researched and spoken or written on various topics brought up during those meetings and interacted with those involved on numerous occasions, to the point of running for mayor last year. My military background, working as a manager in a business environment and coordinating the renovation of commercial buildings has instilled leadership skills. Doing taxes and especially financial planning develops the skills of listening to the concerns people have and then working with them to resolve those concerns. And, most importantly, having a family with loved ones who have had more then their share of medical problems has built in me a compassion for helping others.

Why are you running for office?

Guthrie: There are so many challenges in the world today. It’s easy to feel helpless in the face of large, complex problems. Instead of languishing in despair and inaction, I feel called to serve locally. If enough folks around the world act locally to address global challenges I hope that, knit together, we can move the planet in the right direction.

Tesch: Going before the City Council to express concerns I had, I felt unheard, my words ignored, and then watched other citizens being treated the same way. Looking at someone doesn’t mean they’re listening. I will be someone who actually listens. First, I will establish regular office hours where the people of District 2 can meet with me and discuss any problems or concerns they might have, and then do my best to resolve them. Second, I will ensure that anyone going before the Council is actually listened to, especially when it affects a constituent of District 2. I will represent you.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Guthrie: My goals and values are in alignment with the majority of District 2 residents. If elected, I will endeavor to strengthen our already thriving local economy, increase the stock of housing in the city, prepare our infrastructure for the coming climate, invest in recreational infrastructure, and refresh the Stanley Street commercial corridor. I will be service-oriented and collaborative.

Tesch: 1) My length of time living in the District. 2) My involvement over the years in affairs that have affected the community, including running for mayor. 3) The leadership skills I have learned through the military, corporate management and coordinating renovating commercial buildings. 4) The penchant for listening to people and working with them to resolve their concerns through doing taxes and financial planning. 5) The compassion to help those with their problems, from helping those in my own family to overcome theirs. 6) Being able to devote more time to this position, all make me the more viable candidate.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Stevens Point, and how would you address them?

Guthrie: As I speak with neighbors, the vast majority are happy with the direction the city is going in and are grateful that I am willing to serve considering recent vitriol. Some have recommendations or requests about traffic slowing efforts, safe crossings, where parking is allowed, and the volume of the new stadium sound-system. Some tell me that they wish there were better ways of learning what the city is working on. I've been transparent about how I can advocate for them and our needs as a neighborhood from the alder position and will endeavor to follow through.

Tesch: The largest complaint expressed to me by the people of District 2 was the recent increase in property taxes for 2023, which hit people on fixed income especially hard. They already had a substantial increase in 2017. As a CPA and tax preparer, it’s something I want to delve into. Second, residents like to bike but do not like doing so in heavy traffic areas. Narrow bike lanes in those areas do not make them that much safer. I want to work with biking organizations to set up a network of safe bicycle routes for them.

