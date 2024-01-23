Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis to serve in interim role, confirmation tabled indefinitely

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis will serve in an interim role going forward, following a vote to table her confirmation at Memphis City Council Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young suggested to the council during committee that Davis serve in an interim role to see what impact she can have on crime, police policy and community engagement before bringing another vote to the floor.

Davis was scheduled to have her confirmation vote take place in the full council meeting Tuesday, but Young told reporters after the vote was tabled that the idea was a last minute decision.

"[The decision was made] 15 minutes ago," Young said. "Obviously, in politics, you count the votes and it could be seven-six either way. I think that it's important for us, rather than giving a vote, to get to work. I hear the council loud and clear. I hear the community loud and clear. I believe in Chief Davis. She's going to be the chief moving forward until we come back and otherwise is proven."

Mayor Paul Young speaks to the media after asking city council to table indefinitely the reappointment of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis at a city council committee meeting at city hall on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

There was no timeline for when Davis' position would be put to a confirmation vote, but Young said it would be determined by the city council. Success, Young said, would look like people feeling more comfortable with the level of crime than they are currently.

"I think you'll see activities around reduction of crime, how we're engaging public safety players over and beyond law enforcement, because I believe that this community all knows that if we're truly going to get public safety in this community, it's not going to be just because of law enforcement," he said. "It's going to be because of the other components that engage our young people and engage people and reduce poverty. We want to make sure that we are doing that. I think it's one of those things that, when you see, you're gonna feel it. That we're heading in the right direction. We want to see the tenor change in this community, and we're going to get to work in doing so."

Davis' confirmation hearing in a committee meeting on Jan. 9 was rocky, with multiple councilmembers questioning her record on fighting crime, enforcing reforms the council passed and her ability to lead the department.

Days before leaving office, former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sent a letter to the Memphis City Council saying his administration did not enforce the ordinances passed in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after he was beaten by officers with MPD. After taking office, Memphis Mayor Paul Young said he would be enforcing those ordinances.

Davis also pushed back on councilmembers asking why the ordinances were not enforced, saying that she was enforcing them as internal department policies. The Commercial Appeal has asked for copies of those policy changes, which do not appear to be in the online version of MPD's policy handbook, through a public records request. That request has not been fulfilled as of Tuesday.

In that committee vote, which was nonbinding, seven councilmembers voted to give a negative recommendation for Davis' reappointment as police chief. Six voted for a favorable recommendation.

Those who voted against a favorable recommendation in that Jan. 9 committee meeting were councilmembers JB Smiley Jr., J. Ford Canale, Jana Swearengen-Washington, Chase Carlisle, Jerri Green, Philip Spinosa and Jeff Warren. Voting for a favorable recommendation were councilwomen Pearl Eva Walker, Rhonda Logan, Edmund Ford Sr, Yolanda Cooper-Sutton, Michalyn Easter-Thomas and Janika White.

Ahead of the committee vote, a large contingent of MPD brass gathered in apparent support of Davis. Some Memphians carried signs that expressed support for Davis, and the Memphis branch of the NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights group, issued a press release supporting her.

Prior to the vote Tuesday, Davis appeared to have additional support from community members, including State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, and from the Memphis branch of the sorority both Akbari and Davis are part of — Delta Sigma Theta. A small Facebook group also was started calling for Davis' reappointment.

Activists that gathered Jan. 9 generally opposed Davis' reappointment, pointing to the lack of enforcement of the reform ordinances. Most activists who spoke said they had witnessed unmarked police cars conducting traffic stops and heard about pretextual traffic stops still happening.

Smiley also pointed to a pretextual traffic stop that resulted in a man being arrested and taken to 201 Poplar. That man was Nichols' brother, and his parents said the arrest stemmed from a California warrant that had been handled in 2016. Nichols' brother was pulled over, Smiley said, "simply because his tags were in the wrong place," and happened days before the anniversary of Nichols' beating.

The charges against Nichols' brother were ultimately dropped.

