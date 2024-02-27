New Mexico capital outlay: Here's what your county and city gets
Funding to update local public infrastructure and other projects throughout New Mexico came this year in the form of the annual Capital Outlay bill passed by the New Mexico House and Senate during the 2024 Legislative Session.
The $1.5 billion bill provided funds for local communities, advocated for by the lawmakers who represent them, to counties and cities throughout the state.
It passed both chambers unanimously and was sent to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who can sign it into law as is or removed certain projects via “line-item vetoes.”
Here’s are the key projects counties in southeast New Mexico got out of the bill.
Eddy County
Eddy County and its municipalities had $79 million in projects funded this year, compared to about $12 million last year.
$70 million – Improvements on U.S. Highway 180
$1.38 million – Sewer extension project on National Parks Highway
$700,000 – Sheep’s Draw wellfield generators
$600,000 – Eddy County splashpad construction
$500,000 – Eddy County Healthcare Facility renovations
$600,000 – Malaga Domestic Water Consumers Sewage Works Association improvements
$200,000 – Eddy County Sheriff’s Office shooting range
$200,000 – Hope rest area improvements
Carlsbad
$1 million – Double Eagle waterline replacement
$600,000 – Southeast New Mexico College Vocational Technology Building construction
$500,000 – Carlsbad Riverwalk Recreational Center improvements
$250,000 – Equipment purchases at the National Cave and Karst Research Institute
Artesia
$500,000 – HVAC construction at Artesia Jr. High School kitchen
$495,000 – Artesia generator purchase
$585,000 – upgrades and equipment at the Artesia Special Hospital District
$125,000 – Truck driving training academy
Loving
$750,000 – South 6th Street improvements
Hope
$300,000 – Pump house improvements
Otero County
Otero County and its municipalities received $13 million in projects, compared to about $14.2 million last year
$2.1 million – Purchases and construction for Mescalero Apache tribe facilities
Alamogordo
$1.5 million – New Mexico State University – Alamogordo fine arts theater renovations
$1.1 million – NMSU- Alamogordo facility demolition
$1 million – Museum of Space History improvements
$695,000 – Otero County golf facility improvements
Cloudcroft
$750,000 – Water treatment facility improvements
$359,000 – Public restroom expansion
Tularosa
$350,000 – Community Ditch Association repairs
Lincoln County
Lincoln County and its municipalities got about $5.2 million this year, compared with $8.5 million last year.
$1.1 million – Enchanted Forest water system replacement
$450,000 – Ft. Stanton veterans conference center construction
$265,000 – Crime scene vehicle purchases
Ruidoso
$500,000 – Ruidoso forest and watershed improvements
$225,000 – Eastern New Mexico University trades education facility renovations
Capitan
$100,000 – Capital water facility solar system construction
Carrizozo
$750,000 – Lincoln County Detention Center water and sewer upgrade
$350,000 – Water system information technology purchases
Lea County
Lea County and its municipalities had $86.7 million in project funded this year, compared to about $12.7 million last year
$75 million – New Mexico Highway 128 improvements
$2 million – Construction on West County Road and New Mexico Highway 208
$400,000 – Lea County event center amphitheater
$420,000 – New Mexico Junior College improvements
Hobbs
$1.5 million – HAZMAT rescue vehicles
$1.4 million – Hobbs Public Safety Center Construction
$525,000 – Hobbs water well construction
Lovington
$250,000 – Library roof and plumbing repairs
$266,000 – Medical transport vans
Chaves County
Chaves County received $16.7 million this year compared with $23.7 million last year
$500,000 – Macho Draw flood control repair
Roswell
$3 million – Roswell Air Center improvements
$2 million – Youth Challenge Building renovations
$2 million – ENMU Roswell nursing center expansion
$1 million – World Champion Park facility upgrade
Hagerman
$700,000 – Water System improvements
Dexter
$700,000 – Lake Van Drive improvements
Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.
