New Mexico capital outlay: Here's what your county and city gets

Funding to update local public infrastructure and other projects throughout New Mexico came this year in the form of the annual Capital Outlay bill passed by the New Mexico House and Senate during the 2024 Legislative Session.

The $1.5 billion bill provided funds for local communities, advocated for by the lawmakers who represent them, to counties and cities throughout the state.

It passed both chambers unanimously and was sent to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who can sign it into law as is or removed certain projects via “line-item vetoes.”

Here’s are the key projects counties in southeast New Mexico got out of the bill.

Eddy County

Eddy County and its municipalities had $79 million in projects funded this year, compared to about $12 million last year.

$70 million – Improvements on U.S. Highway 180

$1.38 million – Sewer extension project on National Parks Highway

$700,000 – Sheep’s Draw wellfield generators

$600,000 – Eddy County splashpad construction

$500,000 – Eddy County Healthcare Facility renovations

$600,000 – Malaga Domestic Water Consumers Sewage Works Association improvements

$200,000 – Eddy County Sheriff’s Office shooting range

$200,000 – Hope rest area improvements

Carlsbad

$1 million – Double Eagle waterline replacement

$600,000 – Southeast New Mexico College Vocational Technology Building construction

$500,000 – Carlsbad Riverwalk Recreational Center improvements

$250,000 – Equipment purchases at the National Cave and Karst Research Institute

Artesia

$500,000 – HVAC construction at Artesia Jr. High School kitchen

$495,000 – Artesia generator purchase

$585,000 – upgrades and equipment at the Artesia Special Hospital District

$125,000 – Truck driving training academy

Loving

$750,000 – South 6th Street improvements

Hope

$300,000 – Pump house improvements

Otero County

Otero County and its municipalities received $13 million in projects, compared to about $14.2 million last year

$2.1 million – Purchases and construction for Mescalero Apache tribe facilities

Alamogordo

$1.5 million – New Mexico State University – Alamogordo fine arts theater renovations

$1.1 million – NMSU- Alamogordo facility demolition

$1 million – Museum of Space History improvements

$695,000 – Otero County golf facility improvements

Cloudcroft

$750,000 – Water treatment facility improvements

$359,000 – Public restroom expansion

Tularosa

$350,000 – Community Ditch Association repairs

Lincoln County

Lincoln County and its municipalities got about $5.2 million this year, compared with $8.5 million last year.

$1.1 million – Enchanted Forest water system replacement

$450,000 – Ft. Stanton veterans conference center construction

$265,000 – Crime scene vehicle purchases

Ruidoso

$500,000 – Ruidoso forest and watershed improvements

$225,000 – Eastern New Mexico University trades education facility renovations

Capitan

$100,000 – Capital water facility solar system construction

Carrizozo

$750,000 – Lincoln County Detention Center water and sewer upgrade

$350,000 – Water system information technology purchases

Lea County

Lea County and its municipalities had $86.7 million in project funded this year, compared to about $12.7 million last year

$75 million – New Mexico Highway 128 improvements

$2 million – Construction on West County Road and New Mexico Highway 208

$400,000 – Lea County event center amphitheater

$420,000 – New Mexico Junior College improvements

Hobbs

$1.5 million – HAZMAT rescue vehicles

$1.4 million – Hobbs Public Safety Center Construction

$525,000 – Hobbs water well construction

Lovington

$250,000 – Library roof and plumbing repairs

$266,000 – Medical transport vans

Chaves County

Chaves County received $16.7 million this year compared with $23.7 million last year

$500,000 – Macho Draw flood control repair

Roswell

$3 million – Roswell Air Center improvements

$2 million – Youth Challenge Building renovations

$2 million – ENMU Roswell nursing center expansion

$1 million – World Champion Park facility upgrade

Hagerman

$700,000 – Water System improvements

Dexter

$700,000 – Lake Van Drive improvements

