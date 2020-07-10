Miami is a new coronavirus hot spot, internal CDC document says

WASHINGTON — With Florida adding coronavirus infections at the rate of about 10,000 per day, Miami has emerged as one of the most significant coronavirus hot spots in the United States, according to an internal Trump administration document reviewed by Yahoo News.

Many of Florida’s new infections have been in three South Florida counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. A document circulated throughout the federal government by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, based on data from the previous two weeks, lists Miami-Dade as an “area of concern.”

The federal government has no formal “hot spot” designation, but other areas that have drawn concern from public health authorities include Houston and Los Angeles.

Miami-Dade, which includes Miami and its suburbs, is by far the biggest metropolitan area in Florida, with 2.7 million residents. Miami itself is the state’s second-largest city after Jacksonville, which is set to host the Republican National Convention next month. Some have questioned the wisdom of holding a large gathering in a state where the pandemic has been raging out of control.

President Trump, who last year switched his primary residence from his New York City penthouse to his Palm Beach golf resort, will be visiting South Florida on Friday. His arrival there, for fundraising and other events, will be shadowed by a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force that Florida had “jumped over a couple of checkpoints” in reopening.

A sign in the window of a Miami business on Wednesday. (Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

A significant outbreak in Miami-Dade, a tourist destination with a large Spanish-speaking population, could harm Trump’s chances in Florida, a must-win state for him in November’s presidential election. It would also intensify scrutiny of Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ambitious young Republican who has aligned himself closely with Trump. His handling of the pandemic has been criticized as erratic and inattentive.

Concerns about Miami-Dade appear in a July 9 document compiled by the CDC and distributed to other agencies in the federal government involved in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 135,000 Americans since February. The 33-page document includes detailed charts on case counts, testing results and even the spread of malicious rumors related to the disease.

Miami-Dade is one of 10 counties described as an “area of concern,” a designation that according to the CDC means the “county’s disease burden is high and still growing.” It is by far the most populous county on the list, which also includes — in descending order of incidence per 100,000 people over the last two weeks — Yell County, Ark.; Mineral County, Colo.; Thurston County, Neb.; Santa Cruz County, Ariz.; Victoria County, Texas; Nueces County, Texas; Chicot County, Ark.; Galax City, Va., which is its own county; and Franklin County, Wash.

Seventh on the list in incidence rate, Miami-Dade has by far the most new cases, with 24,236 in the two weeks prior to July 9. The other nine areas of concern have about 6,000 cases combined.

Neither the CDC nor Miami city officials returned requests for comment from Yahoo News.