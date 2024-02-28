Michigan power outage map: How to check your status after latest round of February storms

Here in Michigan, from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula, unpredictable weather happens.

That certainly happened Tuesday, when a round of unusually warm weather swept through the state and led to record temperatures in some areas, including 73 degrees in Detroit. Later in the night, a round of moisture led to severe thunderstorms and even unconfirmed tornadoes in lower Michigan.

Sometimes, such weather can lead to widespread power outages.

Depending on the electrical service you have, you can check the latest status of your power outage, how widespread the outage is, an estimated restoration time and more. Most Michigan residents have Consumers Energy or DTE Energy, but some regions in Michigan use other services; many of those are also listed below.

Here are the services offered in Michigan - and links for each power outage map.

DTE power outage map

Use DTE Energy's power outage map here. DTE reminds folks to "please be safe and remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous." Report any outage or downed line here.

Consumers Energy power outage map

Use Consumers Energy's power outage map here. You can report downed power lines by calling 800-477-5050.

Indiana Michigan Power outage map

Use Indiana Michigan Power's power outage map here. A small number of southwest Michigan residents, near the Indiana border, use this service. For help, call 800-311-4634.

Great Lakes Power outage map

Use Great Lakes Power's power outage map here. To report an outage, call 888-485-2537.

Midwest Energy Cooperative power outage map

Use Midwest Energy Cooperative's power outage map here. A small number of southwest Michigan residents, including near Kalamazoo, use this service. For help, call 800-492-5989.

Lansing Board of Water and Light power outage map

Use Lansing Board of Water and Light's power outage map here. A small number of customers in the Lansing area use this service. To report an outage, call 877-295-5001 or go to its website.

Wisconsin Electric Power Company power outage map

Use Wisconsin Electric Power Company's outage map here. Several customers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula use the service. Report power outages and downed wires by calling 800-662-4797.

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative power outage map

Use Presque Isle Electric & Gas Cooperative's outage map here. Several customers in the northeast Lower Peninsula use the service. Report power outages and downed wires by calling 800-423-6634 or 989-733-8515.

Is your service not listed here?

Use poweroutage.us to see other Michigan services and whether there are updates in your area.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan power outage map: How to check your status