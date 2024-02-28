Overnight storms spawn unconfirmed tornadoes, power outages

Extreme weather and severe thunderstorms storms blew through Michigan overnight, spawning reports early Wednesday of damage, power outages and three of unconfirmed tornadoes, near Grand Blanc, Marshall and Lawton.

In video posted to social media, lightening illuminating dark skies as rain and hail pummeled buildings and cars.

By 5 a.m., after the storms had passed through the Michigan, the state’s two largest utilities — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy — were reporting about 15,000 customers were without electricity.

Consumers Energy, which had sent alerts as early as Tuesday morning, said crews of lineworkers are ready to respond quickly, reporting that about 13,000 customers had lost power, and DTE said 2,000 customers had no power.

The overnight storms are an illustration of Mother Nature’s power and volatility, as sunny blue skies and record warm temperatures in the low 70s quickly gave way to tempests that downed trees and power lines and damaged homes, businesses, and automobiles.

And more bad — but not as severe — weather is forecast as a cold front moves in. Temperatures in southeast Michigan are expected to crash Wednesday, reaching 25 degrees by 5 p.m. and bringing snow showers with it.

"It’s going to turn winter today," said Cory Behnke, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake Township. "This is a pretty extreme cold front for even early spring standards. We’re seeing a roughly 50-degree temperature drop."

A weather service alert for the state’s east side issued early Wednesday morning showed a storm path from Flushing to Fraser, that included parts of Genesee and Livingston counties, most of Oakland and Macomb counties and a corner of Wayne County.

Forecasters warned of ½-inch hail and winds and urged residents to seek shelter.

A special weather statement has been issued for Detroit MI, Warren MI and Sterling Heights MI until 1:30 AM EST pic.twitter.com/3dVojf8b3y — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 28, 2024

Near Grand Blanc, radar showed a tornado may have touched down, causing serious damage to neighborhoods and potentially a General Motors facility, according to social media posts. The extent of it will become clearer in the daylight.

On the west side of the state, the weather service also issued a tornado warning until 1:30 a.m. for Jackson and Ingham counties, while tornadoes appear to have touched down near Lawton, a village in Van Buren County, between Benton Harbor and Kalamazoo, and near Marshall in Calhoun County.

The latter one, the weather service said, was spotted on radar and by law enforcement.

"We are most likely going to do out and survey that today," said Nathan Jeruzal, a weather service meteorologist in Grand Rapids, adding there was a report a Marshall resident may have been trapped in a home, but was "OK and expected to get out."

