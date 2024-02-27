Southeast Michigan averted storms for now, but more could be coming later

Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on your perspective — the unpredictable nature of Michigan’s weather means that the overnight forecast Monday into Tuesday wasn’t as bad as the meteorological models suggested.

But forecasters said early Tuesday, it could just be delayed.

It turns out the moisture that was predicted for southeast Michigan wasn’t there, and the overnight storms didn’t happen, the National Weather Service said. But that also doesn't mean the entire prediction was wrong.

Meteorologists had forecast the weather in southeast Michigan will be a wild ride this week with strong wind gusts, perhaps even a tornado, large hail, thunder and snowstorms — and record highs with lows in the 20s.

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms tonight as a strong low pressure system moves into southeast Michigan. Timing has trended later compared to previous forecast cycles.

And all that could be still coming later Tuesday — or not, which would be good for voters heading to the polls to vote in the presidential primary. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The weather service told the Free Press it should know more about what's coming in the next few hours as it adjusts its predictions to changes, which can happen quickly this time of year.

Tuesday morning, the weather service said, may still bring storms with heavy rainfall, hail, as big as a quarter, and some strong winds, potentially up to 30-40 mph, with highs in the mid-60s, setting a state record.

That might be followed by more rain and hail with even stronger winds, 50-60 mph, enough to take out power lines, which, last year at this time, utilities were scrambling to reconnect with electricity out to hundreds of thousands of customers.

However, while forecasters don’t ever want to be wrong, it's a prediction they wouldn't mind if it were. If southeast Michigan stays dry — and no one loses electricity — few likely will complain.

