It's Michigan primary day 2024. Here's everything you need to know.

Today is Election Day for Michigan's presidential primary!

Every four years, before voters cast their ballots in the presidential race in November, they decide who will earn their party's nomination through a series of state primaries.

Today, it's Michigan's turn. If you're looking to make your voice heard by casting a ballot today, here is a guide on what exactly will be on the ballot, how to register to vote, where you can find your polling place and more:

What's on the Michigan primary ballot

Today is the Michigan presidential primary — so, voters will be able to choose either the Democratic or Republican primary ballot and select who they wish to be the party's nominee come November.

It's important to note that for the presidential primary, you will be asked to select a party's ballot. This is different from other elections in Michigan in which voters get a single ballot. Since Michigan doesn't require party registration, you can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

Voters can also request a ballot without the presidential primary if available to vote on other proposals or candidates. To find out if your local jurisdiction will have other races on the ballot go to Michigan.gov/Vote.

Here's who voters will get to choose from:

Republican primary:

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Democratic primary:

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Voters, on either ballot, can also choose to vote "uncommitted."

Some candidates who will appear on the ballot have already suspended their campaigns. Here's a list of who on the ballot is still running.

What time are polls open in Michigan?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time in Michigan.

Where can I find my local polling place?

You can find your polling precinct by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote. There, you can enter your address and the site will provide your polling place.

Can I still register to vote in Michigan?

Yes! In Michigan, you can register to vote up until polls close on Election Day at your local clerk's office with proof of residency. If you're unsure if you're already registered to vote, you can check your registration status by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote. There, you can also find your local clerk's office.

First, make sure you are eligible to vote. To register to vote in Michigan, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A Michigan resident for at least 30 days by the time you vote

At least 17.5 years old, and be 18 by Election Day

Not currently serving a jail or prison sentence

Within 14 days of an election (including on Election Day itself), you must provide proof of residency. This can include:

Your Michigan driver’s license or state ID

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A paycheck or government check

Another government document

At your local clerk's office, you can register to vote and request an absentee ballot on Election Day itself. Speaking of which...

You can turn in your absentee ballot at a dropbox or clerk's office until polls close

Michigan has no-reason absentee voting, meaning voters can choose to fill out an absentee (sometimes called absent-voter) ballot. Absentee ballots can be returned at a local clerk's office, at a secure dropbox, or through the mail. But on Election Day, and within two weeks of an election, it's recommended to submit your absentee ballot either at your local clerk's office or at a dropbox location to avoid any delays with the mail.

Voters can submit their absentee ballot at a dropbox or at their local clerk's office up until 8 p.m., when polls close on Election Day. To find a secure dropbox location, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov.vote.

Clara Hendrickson contributed with previous reporting. Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 Michigan primary election: Ballot, date, polls, more