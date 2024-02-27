Polls are open: Live updates as Michigan votes in the 2024 presidential primary

It's Election Day in Michigan and voters are headed to the polls to make their picks in the state's presidential primary.

If this seems earlier than normal, you're correct! Michigan moved up its presidential primary election as part of a nationwide shake-up of the electoral calendar led by the Democratic National Committee, and the state's presidential primaries going forward will take place on the fourth Tuesday in February.

On this warm Tuesday − seriously, we might break a temperature record − polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time (note that several counties in the Upper Peninsula are on Central Time, while the rest of the state is on Eastern Time.)

Learn more about the candidates in our voter guide.

And as you head to the polls, so do Free Press reporters who want to hear from you. We're eager to talk to you about why you're headed to the polls and who you're supporting. Check back here for updates as we track how voting unfolds today.

