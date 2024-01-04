Milwaukee police officer who died following crash in Oak Creek was intoxicated, officials say

Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving (left) is seen with his partner officer James Nowak.

Toxicology results say Milwaukee Police Officer James J. Nowak was intoxicated when he was involved in a crash with a semitruck in Oak Creek that eventually took his life.

Nowak’s blood alcohol content was 0.241%, according to a Jan. 4 statement from Karen Domagalski, operations manager at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Domagalski added, “the cause and manner of death is pending.”

Nowak, 30, was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Dec. 3 in the 6600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oak Creek. Authorities confirmed the truck was doing a U-turn when the crash occurred.

Nowak's father-in-law, Dennis Bratel, owns a tavern in Milwaukee and told the Journal Sentinel Nowak was there watching a Green Bay Packers game prior to the crash.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were not injured and remained on scene, police said.

Nowak succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 7.

A growing memorial for Milwaukee Police Officer James J. Nowak is seen at the intersection of South Pennsylvania Avenue and Oak Street in Oak Creek, Wis.

City records state Nowak joined the Milwaukee Police Department in 2011. He was partnered with Officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in February 2023 attempting to apprehend a suspect in Milwaukee.

A GoFundMe for Nowak’s family to help cover final expenses has raised nearly $75,000 with close to 1,000 donations. The fundraiser said, “Jimmy was a loving husband, son, brother, brother in-law, grandson, nephew, and uncle.”

