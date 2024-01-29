Mississippi University for Women new name choices poll

In early January, Mississippi University for Women put out a press release announcing a change to the school's name to Mississippi Brightwell University.

The results of a Clarion Ledger poll showed over 80 percent disapproval of the name change. After significant backlash on social media and in general, the 2,000-student public school in Columbus has broadened its effort to include more names for consideration.

The Clarion Ledger has posted a new poll. Please let us know your opinion of the new name choices:

Whatever name is finally submitted would have to be approved by the Mississippi Legislature. Any name would not be effective until July 1, 2024.

