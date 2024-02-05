More turnover on NJ Transit board as agency faces fiscal cliff

Another NJ Transit board member has left the agency's watchdog panel, the fourth in about a year's time.

Sangeeta Doshi, of Cherry Hill, was picked by former Senate President Steve Sweeney in 2020 to be a public representative on the board after a bill was signed into law to reform the agency and specifically its board.

Doshi, along with six other board members, joined around the same time and represented a new level of oversight for an agency that had fallen into decline during the previous administration.

Doshi's term ended Jan. 14, 2024. Senate President Nicholas Scutari has named Anthony Abrantes to replace her. Abrantes, originally from Newark and now a resident of East Hanover, is the assistant executive secretary-treasurer for the Eastern Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari has named Anthony Abrantes to the NJ Transit board

Doshi did not respond to requests for comment or publicly say why she did not seek a second term.

During her time on the board, Doshi was a voice for South Jersey commuters, including when NJ Transit was forced to temporarily terminate bus routes to Philadelphia during a dispute with Greyhound.

But over the last year or so, the original members of symbolic reform have disappeared as the agency hurtles toward financial crises amid questionable spending on a new, expensive headquarters.

Some board members have expressed frustration, asking why they haven't been more involved in major decisions at the agency.

Sangeeta Doshi, of Cherry Hill, was picked by former Senate President Steve Sweeney in 2020 to be a public representative on the NJ Transit board.

Former state Sen. Loretta Weinberg, a champion of the reform law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in his first year in office that expanded the size and breadth of representation on the board, recently said the legislation has ended up being a disappointment, in large part because "the voices of independence are no longer there."

The exodus of board members began in December 2022 when Gov. Phil Murphy did not reappoint James D. Adams. He was considered the most outspoken member on the board, known for asking questions, seeking clarity on questionable spending, and repeatedly calling for more involvement and transparency on decision-making. He was the lone no vote on nine different agenda items.

Months later, Cedrick Fulton, the vice chair of the board, resigned days before a vote on a controversial item to greenlight the agency's pursuit of a lease for a new headquarters. Fulton had become increasingly frustrated with the staff failing to involve the board in significant decisions, particularly given the agency's grim financial condition.

Reporting from NorthJersey.com later revealed the agency had shortlisted headquarters options before informing the board about the decision to move, had been in talks with its future lease owner about board room options and other details more than a year before the bid process began, and chose the most expensive option on the table.

Board Member Bob Gordon attends a NJ Transit Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Newark, NJ.

Less than two months ago, Bob Gordon, a co-author of the reform law during his time in the state Senate, also decided to not seek a second term, citing a new job. That decision also came months after Murphy chose not to reappoint him to a seat on the Board of Public Utilities, a paid position Murphy appointed him to after Gordon resigned from the state Senate.

Over the last year, there has been less discussion and fewer questions from the board during public committee and full board meetings, and no dissenting votes.

Murphy has not yet named replacement appointments for Fulton and Gordon. Richard Maroko and Shanti Narra are the remaining representatives from the 2020 class that joined the board.

