How much did it snow on Cape Cod? Snow totals roll in as storm continues.

Tuesday's winter storm started as rain on Cape Cod and quickly ramped up into heavy snow.

Each storm, trained spotters, National Weather Service employees and others report snowfall numbers to the National Weather Service. Cape Codders have been sending in their observations since at least late morning.

Much of the snow totals so far are over 5 inches, and a few spotters are reporting more than six inches. The storm continues to wreak havoc, with thousands losing power in the afternoon and early evening and a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Barnstable police direct traffic after a large branch fell across Route 28 in Marstons Mills Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was backed up while it was removed in the heavy snow.

Keep up with our latest storm updates here: LIVE: Cape Cod storm updates: Snow, flooding, winds, power outages

Because these are observations, largely by volunteers, the snowfall reports do not include each Cape Cod town and are not evenly updated. We will keep this file updated as more information is available.

Here are the latest inch counts.

How much snow did Cape Cod and the Islands get?

Barnstable County

Sandwich: 8 inches at 3 p.m.

Marstons Mills: 7 inches at 3:25 p.m.

Brewster: 6.5 inches at 3:25 p.m.

East Falmouth: 6.2 inches at 3:58 p.m.

Eastham: 6 inches at 3:25 p.m.

Hyannis: 6 inches at 1:40 p.m.

Barnstable: 5.8 inches at 12:43 p.m.

Forestdale: 5.8 inches at 1:07 p.m.

Falmouth: 5.5 inches at 3:25 p.m.

Dennis: 5.5 inches at 3:25 p.m.

Chatham: 4.5 inches at 3:25 p.m.

Mashpee: 4.5 inches at 1 p.m.

East Harwich: 4 inches at 1:41 p.m.

Bourne: 3.5 inches at 1:07 p.m.

East Dennis: 2.8 inches at 12:20 p.m.

Brewster: 2 inches at 12:44 p.m.

Pocasset: 1.5 inches at 10:30 a.m.

Dukes County

Chilmark: 9 inches at 2:26 p.m.

Vineyard Haven: 6.5 inches at 1:45 p.m.

Nantucket County

Nantucket: 2 inches at 2:10 p.m.

Who got the most snow on Cape Cod and the Islands?

So far, the title of most snow recorded for Tuesday goes to Martha's Vineyard, with 9 inches in Chilmark at 2:26 p.m. Sandwich came in close to the top, with 8 inches at 3 p.m.

Who got the most snow in Massachusetts?

The highest inch total so far came from East Dudley, with 9.2 inches reported at 1:52 p.m., barely beating Chilmark.

Snowfall reports came in for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Outside of Massachusetts, a trained spotter in Farmington, Connecticut reported a whopping 15.5 inches at 12:34 p.m.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod weather: Snow totals from Tuesday's winter storm