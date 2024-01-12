How much snow will we get? Here are the latest projections for this weekend's winter storm

LANSING — Residents are preparing for snowfall Friday afternoon into Saturday, and weekend totals are expected to vary between 6-8 inches in Ingham County and 8-12 inches north into Clinton County.

Weather

Embedded content: https://www.weather.gov/images/grr/wxstory/Tab2FileL.png?86f0c61edd39bbafdffa849c28a7b90a

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is expecting the heaviest snowfall from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, although a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Meteorologists advise drivers to stay off the roads Friday afternoon, due to poor visibility, snow covered roads and blowing and drifting snow.

It will be worse to the north. Many areas in the northern Lower Peninsula are in the 8-12 inch projections, and it will be worse in some areas of the Upper Peninsula. Grand Marais on the shores of Lake Superior in the central UP and Ishpeming in the western UP are expected to get 18-24 inches of snow.

Here are snowfall totals for the Lansing area and surrounding communities within about an hour's drive.

Snowfall predictions

Alma: 9-13 inches

Ann Arbor: 4-6 inches

Clare: 11-15 inches

Detroit: 1-2 inches

Flint: 4-8 inches

Grand Rapids: 10-14 inches

Howell: 5-8 inches

Jackson: 5-8 inches

Lansing: 6-8 inches

Midland: 8-11 inches

Mount Pleasant: 8-12 inches

Owosso: 5 inches

Saginaw: 5-8 inches

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How much snow will we get? Here are the latest projections