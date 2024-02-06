Naples police say warrant issued for arrest of Collier Commissioner not served yet

Days after prosecutors in Monroe County confirmed they were handling the investigation into an accused battery involving a Southwest Florida elected officials, authorities confirmed they've issued a warrant for his arrest.

Barbara Toreky, records specialist at Naples police, confirmed Tuesday afternoon the case into Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro remains open.

Toreky said the warrant is active, but hadn't been served yet Tuesday afternoon. She declined to release any specific information.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, on Wednesday said Gov. Ron DeSantis' office reassigned the case to the 16th Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County.

In November, LoCastro briefly answered a phone call, saying he wasn't concerned.

Toy guns found: Troopers discover toy guns after driver crossed county lines, reached speeds over 120 mph

"This is what happens when people are disgruntled," LoCastro said during that call. At the time, he said he expected a "full exoneration."

LoCastro's district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

Marco Island and Naples police have said details around the investigation are exempt from public disclosure.

LoCastro's attorney, Donald Day couldn't immediately be reached for comment. A receptionist for his law office in Naples said he's in trial this week.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Warrant issued for arrest of Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro