Nashville area road conditions: Roads expected to worsen with freezing temperatures

As many Tennesseans are keeping warm inside their homes after being blanketed with a record snowfall, Tennessee Department of Transportation road crews are going on their third day of clearing the roads.

On Monday, TDOT warned that roads are only going to get worse with the freezing temperatures.

Across the state, TDOT has responded to hundreds of incidents, many of them involving more than one vehicle. In the mid-state TDOT relocated 275 vehicles, in West Tennessee 82 drivers have been helped in the last 24 hours and in East Tennessee more than 200, they said in a statement.

According to Rae Anne Bradley, TDOT community relations officer, TDOT helped clear over 150 vehicles from roadways on Monday in the greater Upper Cumberland and Chattanooga areas.

Multiple agencies are advising drivers to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Today, we're encouraging community members to stay home. Troopers around the District report that the interstates have one lane cleared, but county routes are still covered with snow.

If you have to drive, use extreme caution!





On Tuesday morning, a multi vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 65 northbound in Davidson County. The northbound right lane was blocked.

Tennessee Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay off the roads

On Monday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation strongly urged motorists to stay home and avoid driving in the dangerous conditions. They said conditions will remain hazardous for at least the next 24 hours.

Crews worked overnight and are back at it this morning. Please stay off the roads if you can.

"TDOT crews are working around the clock and focused on keeping primary routes, mainly interstates, clear. Crews will target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges," said TDOT in a statement. "Please, if you do not need to travel, stay home. We want you, and our crews, to remain safe."

The Nashville Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that crews are out plowing and salting primary and secondary routes across the county.

"We’re seeing some progress on primary routes, but many secondary and neighborhood streets are still snow covered and icy," they said in a post to X.

NDOT crews are out plowing and salting primary and secondary routes across the county. We're seeing some progress on primary routes, but many secondary and neighborhood streets are still snow covered and icy.

NDOT is running crews in 12 hour shifts 24/7 until primary and secondary routes are cleared. The agency anticipates a hard refreeze Tuesday night and said conditions will deteriorate.

Middle Tennesseans can track TDOT's get updated road conditions and see live video feed of traffic conditions at smartway.tn.gov. For live videos feeds of Nashville roads and highways, visit smart.way.tn.gov.

Winter driving safety tips

TDOT recommends the following tips for driving during hazardous conditions:

Before venturing out onto snowy roadways, make sure you’ve cleared the snow off all of your vehicle's windows and lights, including brake lights and turn signals.

Slow down for wet, snowy or icy conditions, when visibility is poor, or when conditions are changing or unpredictable; no matter what type of vehicle you drive.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shady spots, these are all candidates for developing black ice.

Avoid excessive actions while steering, braking or accelerating to lessen the chances of losing control of the vehicle.

Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in adverse weather conditions, so use your brakes carefully.

Brake early, brake slowly, brake correctly, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid using cruise control in winter driving conditions.

When driving on snow, accelerate gradually, merge slowly and avoid abrupt steering maneuvers.

