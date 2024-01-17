Nashville area school closings: Middle Tennessee closures continue due to winter weather
Nashville and Middle Tennessee continue to recover from record snowfall, frigid temperatures and slick roadways.
While some businesses have opted to reopen Wednesday, most school systems remained closed with some opting to shutter on Thursday with one closed the rest of the week.
These schools have announced delays, cancellations or other weather impacts. This list will continue to be updated as announcements come in throughout the day.
Middle Tennessee school closures:
Bedford County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Cheatham County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Coffee County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Dickson County Schools: Closed through Friday
Franklin Special School District: Closed Wednesday
Houston County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Humphreys County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Lebanon Special School District: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Maury County Public Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Metro Nashville Public Schools: Closed Wednesday
Murfreesboro City Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Robertson County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Rutherford County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Stewart County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
Sumner County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Williamson County Schools: Closed Wednesday
Wilson County Schools: Closed Wednesday
