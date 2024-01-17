Nashville area school closings: Middle Tennessee closures continue due to winter weather

This story is being offered for free. Please consider becoming a subscriber to help power our ongoing local coverage.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee continue to recover from record snowfall, frigid temperatures and slick roadways.

While some businesses have opted to reopen Wednesday, most school systems remained closed with some opting to shutter on Thursday with one closed the rest of the week.

Nashville area temps hit below zero: How long will it stay cold and when we can expect a warm up

These schools have announced delays, cancellations or other weather impacts. This list will continue to be updated as announcements come in throughout the day.

Middle Tennessee school closures:

Bedford County Schools : Closed Wednesday

Cheatham County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools : Closed Wednesday

Coffee County Schools : Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Dickson County Schools: Closed through Friday

Franklin Special School District : Closed Wednesday

Houston County Schools : Closed Wednesday

Humphreys County Schools : Closed Wednesday

Lebanon Special School District : Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Maury County Public Schools : Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Metro Nashville Public Schools : Closed Wednesday

Murfreesboro City Schools : Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Robertson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Rutherford County Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Stewart County Schools : Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Sumner County Schools: Closed Wednesday

Williamson County Schools : Closed Wednesday

Wilson County Schools: Closed Wednesday

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville, Middle TN school closings: Winter weather impacts schools