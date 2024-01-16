How long will it stay cold in Nashville, Middle TN? Another round of snow? What to know

This story is being offered for free. Please consider becoming a subscriber to help power our ongoing local coverage.

It's not going to warm up anytime soon, Nashville.

The National Weather Service extended it's wind chill advisory for all of Middle Tennessee until Wednesday morning. The weather service said wind chills are expected to be as low as 15 below zero tonight.

According to the weather service, Nashville has between a 30-40% probability of subzero temperatures Tuesday night.

Here's a graphic showing the probability of subzero temperatures tonight. The best chances are going to be south and east of Nashville, with lesser chances to the northwest of the metro area where they had the least amount of snow. pic.twitter.com/Ja8qoJFukn — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 16, 2024

"It will remain cold today with highs only pushing into the mid teens and wind chills for the most part will remain in the single digits," said the weather service on Tuesday. "The clouds will stick with us today but should start to clear this evening into the overnight."

A high pressure system will be make its way into southern parts of Middle Tennessee, pushing in "warmer" air Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Highs tomorrow will push into the upper 20s to right around 30," the weather service's forecast discussion states. "Despite temperatures staying below freezing we should see the snow start to melt given the amount of sunshine expected."

Wednesday night temperatures will still be cold but not nearly as cold as Tuesday night.

How long will it stay cold in Nashville?

The weather service said it is likely not going to warm up for two reasons.

First, the snowpack (the total snow and ice on the ground, including both the new snow and the previous snow which has not melted) will reflect much of the afternoon solar radiation. Second, a strong thermal troughing will be building our way sending temperatures toward 5 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

Looking ahead, another arctic front will be on the heels of the Thursday system, said the weather service. Lows by Friday morning will be back down to near 20 for many areas with just a small warmup during the day.

"Adding to the chill will be some light snowfall that could continue into the day. The rest of the extended looks dry but very cold," they said. "Look for single digits for lows into the weekend with moderating temps and highs near 40 degrees by Monday.

Additional snow accumulation may be possible Thursday and Friday, though amounts should be less than 1 inch for most areas including Nashville and Clarksville, forecasters said.

When will it warm up in Middle Tennessee?

During a Tuesday briefing, weather service officials said Midstate residents can expect much warmer weather next week.

“We’ll forget that this week ever happened,” a weather service official said during Tuesday's briefing. He did not identify himself.

Above normal temperatures and precipitation are expected between Jan. 21-25, the weather service said.

How much snow did the Nashville area receive?

On Tuesday, the weather service released final snow totals from Jan. 14-15. Here's how much snow the Middle Tennessee area received:

Belle Meade 9.0 inches

Berry Hill 8.9 inches

Oak Hill 8.5 inches

Antioch 7.9 inches

Nolensville 5.5 inches

Hendersonville 8.1 inches

Gallatin 8.0 inches

Murfreesboro 6.9 inches

Springfield 6.0 inches

Lafayette 5.5. inches

Shelbyville 6.5 inches

Nashville receives record snowfall on Monday

On Monday, Nashville received its yearly average of snow in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the weather service confirmed that Nashville's official accumulation for the whole event was 7.6 inches, of that 6.3 inches fell Monday alone. That total surpasses the 2.2 inches daily snowfall record for January 15 which was set in 1944.

The average yearly snowfall from 1991 to 2020 was 4.7 inches, according to the weather service.

Nashville area radar

Nashville 7-day forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 18. Mostly clear at night with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -8.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 28, wind chill values as low as -5. Increasing clouds at night with a low around 15.

Thursday: Snow showers mainly after noon with a high near 34. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Snow showers likely before midnight. Cloudy with a low around 19, the chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 26. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 4.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 21 and a low around 4 at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 34 and a low around 19 at night.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44.

